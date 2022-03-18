Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

A lot of things going on this weekend so make sure you take a look at some of these awesome activities for you and your family!

1. Dare To Be Tour: Natalie Grant & Charlotte Gambill (Sunnyvale First Baptist Church) – Fri. March 18th (7pm)

Dare To Be is an annual one-night event created by Natalie Grant & Charlotte Gambill and designed for women of all ages. The night is prayerfully sculpted around moments of worship, special music, and two full Bible teaching sessions. At Dare To Be events, women are able to experience the fullness of a multi-day women’s conference, but in an affordable, three-hour, one-night event.

Dare To Be is a place for women from all walks of life to join together with friends, family, church groups, and neighbors to experience an evening designed to encounter God and awaken her full potential in Christ. The all-new 2021 event program will encourage and equip women in the current season, a season that can often feel uncertain and ever-changing without a Christ-centered community of support.

If you’d like to learn more or get your tickets to this incredible event, click here!

2. Spring Break on the Farm (Team Family Farms – Aubrey) – Until Sun. March 20th

Barrel Train rides for the kids, Feed the Farm Animals. Playgrounds with Slides and Swings, Giant Human Hamster Wheels, Half Pint Homestead play area, Giant Tube Slide, Games & more!

When: March 5 – March 20

Where: Team Family Farms, Aubrey

Cost: $10 ages 2 and up

Learn more by clicking here!

3. Prairie Playland Grand Opening (Trader’s Village – Grand Prairie) – Until March 20th, 2022 (11am – 8pm)

Traders Village will be OPEN ALL WEEK, March 12-20, 2022 for the Grand Opening of Prairie Playland. Join during Spring Break for live music, activities for kids, entertainment, and of course all of the 12 amusement park rides will be open 11AM-8PM! Don’t spend a fortune during Spring Break 2022, bring the whole family to the Prairie Playland for rides, food, and live entertainment.

When: March 12 – March 20

Where: Traders Village, Grand Prairie

Cost: Free admission, $5 parking

Click here to learn more!

4. Prehistoric Park: Return Of The Dinosaurs (Meadowmere Park – Grapevine) – Until April 3rd

The Dinosaurs return to Grapevine this spring! LEARN about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming through the newly-expanded exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs. DIG into the action and enjoy hands-on activities for the whole family. EXPLORE the biggest show yet! Day or night with Dinos After Dark exhibit hours. Activities include Boneyard Games, Dig Site to uncover the past, Tracks Trail, Amber Fossil Craft, numerous Exhibit Displays, and Animatronic Dinosaurs

When: through April 3

Where: Meadowmere Park, Grapevine

Cost: $29 per vehicle, up to 6 persons

If you’d like to learn more or get tickets, click here!