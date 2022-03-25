Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

A beautiful weekend ahead as we see some higher temperatures and more Spring weather! Don’t miss out on these awesome events happening this weekend!

1. Texas Forever Feast (Haggard Park – Plano) – Sat. March 26th (11am – 6pm)

Celebrate the food, art and people of our great state at Texas Forever Fest sponsored by H-E-B! This will be a party as big as Texas, in Haggard Park on Saturday, March 26 from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Enjoy live music, live Western entertainment, Texas-favorite food, Texas-themed vendors and more!

Learn more information by clicking here!

2. Winter Jam 2022 (Credit Union of Texas Event Center – Allen) – Sun. March 27th – 6pm

Winter Jam is coming to Allen, TX at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on March 27! Join Jam Nation at jamtour.com ! Featuring I Am They, Tauren Wells, Skillet, Newsong, Colton Dixon, and more!

Only $10 at the door! No tickets required!

Jam Nation Platinum Entry: 3:30 PM Jam Nation Basic Entry: 4:00 PM General Admission Entry: 5:00 PM Pre-Show: 5:00 PM Start Time: 6:00 PM

3. Prehistoric Park: Return Of The Dinosaurs (Meadowmere Park – Grapevine) – Until April 3rd

The Dinosaurs return to Grapevine this spring! LEARN about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming through the newly-expanded exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs. DIG into the action and enjoy hands-on activities for the whole family. EXPLORE the biggest show yet! Day or night with Dinos After Dark exhibit hours. Activities include Boneyard Games, Dig Site to uncover the past, Tracks Trail, Amber Fossil Craft, numerous Exhibit Displays, and Animatronic Dinosaurs

When: through April 3

Where: Meadowmere Park, Grapevine

Cost: $29 per vehicle, up to 6 persons

If you’d like to learn more or get tickets, click here!