Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even though it’s going to be raining on Friday & Saturday, I decided to find some cool events that are indoors! But if you want to do some outdoor stuff with the family, Sunday is probably the best time to go! Have a great weekend!

1. The Wizard of Oz (Casa Mañana) – Until. Sun. May 12th (Last Weekend To See The Show)

Follow the yellow brick road! This musical favorite tells the story of Dorothy and her dog Toto, who have been swept away by a tornado to the land of Oz. As they search for their way home, they meet a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion who help guide them on their way to find the magical Wizard of Oz. Based on the beloved 1939 movie featuring your favorite tunes such as, If I Only Had a Brain and Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Limited Free Parking is available on a first-come basis in the Casa Manana parking lot at the corner of University Drive and West Lancaster Avenue.

For additional information regarding parking please visit here!

2. Summerfest: The Adventures of Peter Pan (Gaylord Texan) – Sat. May 11th until Sept. 2nd

The Gaylord Texan presents the 16th annual Summerfest, a series of family-friendly adventures with a Peter Pan theme. Experiences include escape rooms, canvas painting, treasure chest decorating, scavenger hunts, pajama dance parties, and junior chef camps. The resort’s four-and-a-half acres of indoor gardens will take on a Neverland decor. Hotel guests can also splash into Paradise Springs, the hotel’s 10-acre outdoor water park.

Summerfest featuring the Adventures of Peter Pan runs from May 11 to Labor Day, Sept. 2. go here for a complete list of activities and fees.

Click here for a full list of activities and information about the event!

3. Texas Scottish Festival & Highland Games (Wise County Fairgrounds) – Fri. May 10th – Sun. May 12th (5 PM – 11:30 PM)

The annual family-friendly celebration of everything Scottish features Scottish music, Celtic food, Highland games, dance, children’s activities, and shopping. Break out the kilt for a weekend filled with Scottish fun.

Tickets available in advance (save $3) or at the gate for one or multiple days.

To find more information or to get your tickets which start at $4, click here!