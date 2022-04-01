Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

A beautiful weekend ahead as we see some higher temperatures and more Spring weather! Don’t miss out on these awesome events happening this weekend!

1. 64th Annual Mesquite Rodeo Parade & Food Truck Rodeo (Downtown Mesquite – Newson and Beltline Road) – Sat. April 2nd (10am)

Horses bands and floats will wind through downtown Mesquite during the 63rd annual Mesquite Rodeo Parade on Saturday, April 2 beginning at 10 a.m.

The Rodeo Parade is a community-wide event bringing together civic clubs churches community groups sports teams and schools.

The parade will follow its traditional route starting on Belt Line at Newsom proceeding through downtown Mesquite and ending on Galloway Avenue at New Market.

In honor of the 64th annual Mesquite Rodeo Parade, Downtown Mesquite will host a Food Truck Rodeo during the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market! Enjoy food, fun and live music on this first day of the 2022 Market season. C’mon over to 100 W. Front Street and be part of the fun!

If you’d like to learn more, click here!

2. Spring Family Concerts – Plano Symphony Orchestra (McKinney Performing Arts Center) – Sun. April 3rd – 3pm

Kids of all ages will enjoy learning about the brass and percussion families of the orchestra and joining in for a waltz and polka! This concert of dance music features popular movie scores such as Encanto, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, The Little Mermaid and more! When: April 3, 3 pm – 3.45 pm

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center

Cost: $12 Click here to learn more!

3. Prehistoric Park: Return Of The Dinosaurs (Meadowmere Park – Grapevine) – Until April 3rd

The Dinosaurs return to Grapevine this spring! LEARN about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming through the newly-expanded exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs. DIG into the action and enjoy hands-on activities for the whole family. EXPLORE the biggest show yet! Day or night with Dinos After Dark exhibit hours. Activities include Boneyard Games, Dig Site to uncover the past, Tracks Trail, Amber Fossil Craft, numerous Exhibit Displays, and Animatronic Dinosaurs

When: through April 3

Where: Meadowmere Park, Grapevine

Cost: $29 per vehicle, up to 6 persons

If you’d like to learn more or get tickets, click here!