Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

April 8, 2022

It’s going to be a warm weekend so make sure you stay cool and while you’re at it, have a blast at some of these really cool events happening over the next few days!

Canton, TX | BunnyPalooza - Yesterland Farm

1. 2022 BunnyPalooza (YesterLand Farm – Canton) – Sat. April 9th – Sun. April 17th

Get excited for endless family fun from amazement rides to Easter egg hunts. They’ve got something for everyone to be hoppy about this Spring season!

When: April 9, 10, 15, 16 17
Where: YesterLand Farm, Canton
Cost: from $17.95

Click here to learn more!

Easter Fun Fest | Hunters Glen Baptist Church

2. Easter Fun Fest – Hunter’s Glen Baptist Church in Plano – Sun. April 10th – 4pm

Egg hunt, inflatables, scavenger hunt, hot dogs and train rides! Invite your friends and neighbors to this free event!

When: April 10, 4 pm
Where: Hunters Glen Baptist Church, Plano
Cost: FREE

Learn more about this event by clicking here!

2022 Arts in Bloom-McKinney Tickets, Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite

3. McKinney Arts in Bloom (Historic Downtown McKinney) – Fri. April 8th – Sun. April 10th

Produced and sponsored by McKinney Main Street, Arts In Bloom takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney and features over 120 juried artists, and the Local Artist Village, all set up on the tree-lined streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center.

When: April 8 – 10
Where: Historic Downtown McKinney
Cost: FREE admission

If you’d like to learn more about this free event, click here!

