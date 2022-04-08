Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a warm weekend so make sure you stay cool and while you’re at it, have a blast at some of these really cool events happening over the next few days!

1. 2022 BunnyPalooza (YesterLand Farm – Canton) – Sat. April 9th – Sun. April 17th

Get excited for endless family fun from amazement rides to Easter egg hunts. They’ve got something for everyone to be hoppy about this Spring season!

When: April 9, 10, 15, 16 17

Where: YesterLand Farm, Canton

Cost: from $17.95

Click here to learn more!

2. Easter Fun Fest – Hunter’s Glen Baptist Church in Plano – Sun. April 10th – 4pm

Egg hunt, inflatables, scavenger hunt, hot dogs and train rides! Invite your friends and neighbors to this free event! When: April 10, 4 pm

Where: Hunters Glen Baptist Church, Plano

Cost: FREE Learn more about this event by clicking here!

3. McKinney Arts in Bloom (Historic Downtown McKinney) – Fri. April 8th – Sun. April 10th

Produced and sponsored by McKinney Main Street, Arts In Bloom takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney and features over 120 juried artists, and the Local Artist Village, all set up on the tree-lined streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center.

When: April 8 – 10

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney

Cost: FREE admission

If you’d like to learn more about this free event, click here!