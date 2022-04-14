Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

By April 14, 2022 No Comments

It is Easter weekend and in addition to celebrating Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, here are some cool events you can do with your family!

The Coolest Easter Egg Hunts and Events in Dallas-Fort Worth - DFWChild

1. Easter Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum – Fri. April 15th – Sun. April 17th

The Dallas Arboretum has announced its Easter weekend festivities that include something for everyone in the family to make it a memorable outing. The main garden is full of activities and special events. Guests can also visit the award-winning Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, an eight-acre scientific garden with plenty of hands-on activities for learning about science and nature. People can bring their own picnics or purchase food throughout the garden.

Visitors are required to make ticket reservations online at DallasArboretum.org.

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX 75218

When: Friday – Sunday, April 15-17, 2022

Lake Highlands' Largest Egg Hunt (Apr 16, 2022 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm)

2. Lake Highlands’ Largest Egg Hunt (Lake Highlands Junior High) – Sat. April 16th – 11am

Who’s ready for Lake Highlands’ Largest Egg Hunt? Join us on Saturday, April 16th at the Lake Highlands’ Junior High! The fun starts at 11AM with inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, lunch, and 10,000 candy-filled Easter eggs! There will be five age-appropriate egg hunts for toddlers through 8th grade.

Invite your friends and get ready to have fun! Register your family for this FREE event online here: gracehill.cc/egghunt

We can’t wait to see you at Lake Highlands’ Largest Egg Hunt!

Easter Bacon & Eggs Hunt (Apr 16, 2022 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm)

3. Easter Bacon and Eggs Hunt (Main Street Garden – Downtown Dallas) – Sat. April 16th (12pm – 4pm)

Join us in Downtown Dallas for an Easter Hunt for all ages! Egg Hunts – Free to participate (Kids & Adults) Bacon Hunts – Tickets are required (for pets)

Gives your dog admittance to the famous Easter Bacon Hunt! Each dog needs their own ticket to hunt, so make sure to get one for your whole pack!

$10 for one dog and $15 for two! There are two locations and dates to hunt this year, so there’s no excuse for missing it!

Easter Bacon Hunt at Main Street Garden (Downtown Dallas) Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Location:

Main Street Garden

1920 Main Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Bacon & Egg Hunt Schedule:

Easter Bunny Pics 12-3pm
12:30 – Bacon Hunt
1:00 – Egg Hunt
1:30 – Costume Contest (Pets, Kids, and Combo)
2:00 – Bacon Hunt
2:30 – Egg Hunt
3:00 – Adult Egg Hunt
3:30 – ALL OUT HUNT (Pets, Kids, and Adults)

The festivities begin at 2pm with the Easter Bunny pics and puppy playtime, and the hunt is at 3pm sharp! There will also be large eggs filled with cool prizes for humans, so you have the opportunity to win all around!

Hope you’ll bring the whole family for a fun day in the sun at Main Street Garden Park!

Learn more and get your tickets here!

May be an image of text that says 'epicwaters INDOOR WATERPARK HAPPY EASTER'

4. Epic Waters Easter Extravaganza (Epic Waters – Grand Prairie) – Sun. April 17th (10am – 9pm)

Join the fun with friends, family, and neighbors this Easter, Sunday! Guests can enjoy delicious festive cookies, music, Easter-themed activities, and much more!
The hunt is on! April 15th at 11am. Don’t miss our virtual Easter egg hunt this April 15th – 17th. Find all 10 hidden Easter eggs on our website for a chance to win a pair of Epic Waters Summer Passes!

When: April 17, 10 am – 9 pm
Where: Epic Waters, Grand Prairie
Cost: included with admission

Click here for more details!

Texas-Sized Easter Egg Hunt | Fort Worth Stockyards

5. The Fort Worth Stockyard Easter Egg Hop (Sat. April 16, 2022) – 12pm – 4pm

Hop On Over Y’all! Come and get Free Prize and candy-filled Easter eggs at all participating Stockyards Station and Mule Alley Merchants. One Egg per child available at retailer, while supplies last. Children 2- 12 years old may participate. Prizes include candy and a variety of toys.

Where: 140 E Exchange Ave Fort Worth, TX 76164
When: Saturday, April 16, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
How Much: Free

Click here to learn more!

Canton, TX | BunnyPalooza - Yesterland Farm

6. BunnyPalooza at Yesterland Farm – Canton (Fri. April 15th – Sun. April 17th) 

Spring has sprung here at YesterLand Farm! Help us celebrate our annual BunnyPalooza event. Get excited for endless family fun from amazement rides to Easter egg hunts. We’ve got something for everyone to be hoppy about this Spring season.

Get your tickets and information here!

You May Also Like

Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

God Is Already There

Jay Allen
Jay AllenApril 14, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | April 14, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy
Caryn & JeremyApril 14, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | April 13, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy
Caryn & JeremyApril 13, 2022
X