Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is Easter weekend and in addition to celebrating Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, here are some cool events you can do with your family!

1. Easter Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum – Fri. April 15th – Sun. April 17th

The Dallas Arboretum has announced its Easter weekend festivities that include something for everyone in the family to make it a memorable outing. The main garden is full of activities and special events. Guests can also visit the award-winning Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, an eight-acre scientific garden with plenty of hands-on activities for learning about science and nature. People can bring their own picnics or purchase food throughout the garden.

Visitors are required to make ticket reservations online at DallasArboretum.org.

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX 75218

When: Friday – Sunday, April 15-17, 2022

2. Lake Highlands’ Largest Egg Hunt (Lake Highlands Junior High) – Sat. April 16th – 11am

Who’s ready for Lake Highlands’ Largest Egg Hunt? Join us on Saturday, April 16th at the Lake Highlands’ Junior High! The fun starts at 11AM with inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, lunch, and 10,000 candy-filled Easter eggs! There will be five age-appropriate egg hunts for toddlers through 8th grade. Invite your friends and get ready to have fun! Register your family for this FREE event online here: gracehill.cc/egghunt We can’t wait to see you at Lake Highlands’ Largest Egg Hunt!

3. Easter Bacon and Eggs Hunt (Main Street Garden – Downtown Dallas) – Sat. April 16th (12pm – 4pm)

Join us in Downtown Dallas for an Easter Hunt for all ages! Egg Hunts – Free to participate (Kids & Adults) Bacon Hunts – Tickets are required (for pets)

Gives your dog admittance to the famous Easter Bacon Hunt! Each dog needs their own ticket to hunt, so make sure to get one for your whole pack!

$10 for one dog and $15 for two! There are two locations and dates to hunt this year, so there’s no excuse for missing it!

Easter Bacon Hunt at Main Street Garden (Downtown Dallas) Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Location:

Main Street Garden

1920 Main Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Bacon & Egg Hunt Schedule:

Easter Bunny Pics 12-3pm

12:30 – Bacon Hunt

1:00 – Egg Hunt

1:30 – Costume Contest (Pets, Kids, and Combo)

2:00 – Bacon Hunt

2:30 – Egg Hunt

3:00 – Adult Egg Hunt

3:30 – ALL OUT HUNT (Pets, Kids, and Adults)

The festivities begin at 2pm with the Easter Bunny pics and puppy playtime, and the hunt is at 3pm sharp! There will also be large eggs filled with cool prizes for humans, so you have the opportunity to win all around!

Hope you’ll bring the whole family for a fun day in the sun at Main Street Garden Park!

Learn more and get your tickets here!

4. Epic Waters Easter Extravaganza (Epic Waters – Grand Prairie) – Sun. April 17th (10am – 9pm)

Join the fun with friends, family, and neighbors this Easter, Sunday! Guests can enjoy delicious festive cookies, music, Easter-themed activities, and much more!

The hunt is on! April 15th at 11am. Don’t miss our virtual Easter egg hunt this April 15th – 17th. Find all 10 hidden Easter eggs on our website for a chance to win a pair of Epic Waters Summer Passes!

When: April 17, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: Epic Waters, Grand Prairie

Cost: included with admission

Click here for more details!

5. The Fort Worth Stockyard Easter Egg Hop (Sat. April 16, 2022) – 12pm – 4pm

Hop On Over Y’all! Come and get Free Prize and candy-filled Easter eggs at all participating Stockyards Station and Mule Alley Merchants. One Egg per child available at retailer, while supplies last. Children 2- 12 years old may participate. Prizes include candy and a variety of toys.

Where: 140 E Exchange Ave Fort Worth, TX 76164

When: Saturday, April 16, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

How Much: Free

Click here to learn more!

6. BunnyPalooza at Yesterland Farm – Canton (Fri. April 15th – Sun. April 17th)

Spring has sprung here at YesterLand Farm! Help us celebrate our annual BunnyPalooza event. Get excited for endless family fun from amazement rides to Easter egg hunts. We’ve got something for everyone to be hoppy about this Spring season.

Get your tickets and information here!