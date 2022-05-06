Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

With Mother’s Day happening this weekend, may we all use this as an opportunity to celebrate and love on Moms as we share our appreciation and love for what they do!

1. Mother’s Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum – Fri. May 6th – Sun. May 8th

Spend the weekend at the most beautiful place in Dallas with that special ‘Mom’ in your life.

Activities include:

Family keepsake photos from 11am-3pm on Saturday, provided by the Dallas Arboretum Volunteer Advisory Board with donations to the Dallas Arboretum volunteers

Country Critters Petting Zoo and face painting from 10am-2pm

Lucca and Livvy Nitro Pressed Juices from 10am-4pm

Lil’ Red Flower Truck flower sales from 11am-3pm

DFW’s Best Party Bands on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage: Saturday Havana NRG! 2-4pm and Sunday Low-Key Colors 2-4pm

Mother’s Day Brunch • May 7 & May 8, 10:30am & 12:30pm: Make reservations for Mother’s Day Brunch with a beautiful view of the gardens and an elaborate menu featuring multiple carving stations, extensive chef’s antipasto displays and more at Restaurant DeGolyer. See the menus and pricing at www.dallasarboretum.org/dining

When: May 6 – 8

Where: Dallas Arboretum

Cost: $10 – $16

To learn more, you can click here!

2. Mother’s Day at Epic Waters (Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark – Grand Prairie) – Sun. May 8th – (10am – 8pm)

Celebrate Mother’s Day in an EPIC way! Enjoy a day of Mommy & Me activities, Food & Beverage specials, and much more! Celebrate the holiday with some fun in the sun. You deserve it! When: May 8, 10 am – 8 pm

Where: Epic Waters, Grand Prairie

Cost: $34 – $39 Click here if you’d like to learn more!

3. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Scarborough Fairgrounds – Waxahachie) – Until May 30th

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is interactive fun for everyone, 16th-century style. Here you will discover a 35-acre recreation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his wife, Catherine of Aragon and their guests to the Village of Scarborough with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic and merriment.

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, 25-plus stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and a performing company of over 150. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting ceremonies, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and more.

Located in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E at exit 399B. From Waco, follow I-35E north to Exit 399.

Are you attending a Renaissance fair for the first time? Read our article on how to make the most of your visit to Scarborough.

Website: http://srfestival.com

http://srfestival.com Line/Box Office Phone: 972/938-3247

972/938-3247 Cost: At the gate: $37 adults; $17 children ages 5–12; free for children age 4 and younger. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

4. MayFest 2022 (Trinity Park – Fort Worth) – Until Sun. May 8th

Mayfest is the biggest party in Fort Worth! Four days of live music, festival food, carnival rides, performing arts, pet adoptions, more than 60 Art and Gift Market vendors, free children’s activities, special attractions – the list goes on and on! Held on the first weekend in May on 33 glorious acres in Fort Worth’s Trinity Park, Mayfest is one event you won’t want to miss!

Mayfest is produced by Trinity Collaborative, Inc., a 501(c) 3 organization. The proceeds from each year’s festival are given back to the community in support of programs from three of Mayfest’s founding organizations – The Junior League of Fort Worth, Inc., Streams & Valleys, Inc., and The City of Fort Worth Park and Recreation Department. Trinity Collaborative, Inc. is proud to have given back more than $7.5 million to benefit the city of Fort Worth and it’s citizens.

Learn more by clicking here!