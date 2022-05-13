Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be another hot weekend so if you’re going to be out, make sure you stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen! With that being said, enjoy some cool events happening this weekend!

1. The Frisco Fair (Frisco Fresh Market) – Until Sun. May 15th

Admission is free! Just pay to play!

Tickets for rides, games, and food can be purchased in person or online.

In-Person App Tickets: Frisco Fair patrons may purchase tickets through Talley kiosks located throughout our fairgrounds. You’ll get a physical card that can be swiped to purchase food, drinks, carnival rides, games, and fair wear.

Online Tickets: Download the Talley Tickets APP and create your account before you arrive. The Talley Tickets App on your Apple or Android Smart Device will serve as your proof of tickets, and you can reload additional funds or track funds usage on the app. Simply scan the code on your device to purchase food, drinks, carnival rides, games, and fair wear.

Rides and Attraction Starting at $4.00

When: April 28 – May 15

Where: Frisco Fresh Market

Cost: Admission is Free, just pay to play

Click here to learn more!

2. Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox (Fri. May 13th – Sun. May 15th) – Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Come watch the Texas Rangers take on the Boston Red Sox which will be the only time this season that the Red Sox will be in Arlington! Enjoy the new Globe Life Field and even better, enjoy the game in the cool of air-condition from the hot weather this weekend!

Click here if you’d like to learn more!

3. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Scarborough Fairgrounds – Waxahachie) – Until May 30th

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is interactive fun for everyone, 16th-century style. Here you will discover a 35-acre recreation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his wife, Catherine of Aragon and their guests to the Village of Scarborough with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic and merriment.

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, 25-plus stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and a performing company of over 150. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting ceremonies, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and more.

Located in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E at exit 399B. From Waco, follow I-35E north to Exit 399.

Are you attending a Renaissance fair for the first time? Read our article on how to make the most of your visit to Scarborough.