Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It appears that the summer temperatures are here to stay as we have another hot weekend ahead of us. But don’t let that stop you from enjoying some of these cool events happening this weekend!

1. AT&T Performing Arts’ Family Weekend (Sammons Park – Downtown Dallas) – Sat. May 21st (10am – 1pm)

Kick off your weekends at Sammons Park, located at AT&T Performing Arts Center in Downtown Dallas, with these free outdoor events perfect for the entire family. Enjoy complimentary activities for children like face painting and a petting zoo. Gather the family to play lawn games and a round of mini golf at the Reliant Putting Green. Cool off and splash around the Donor Pool. Friends from Dallas Animal Services will be onsite with dogs looking for their forever homes.

Bring your own picnic or grab lunch at the Center Café to wrap up an ideal family outing. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to register.

Website: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/family-weekends/

214/880-0202 Cost: Free

Free Ages: All ages

2. Wildflower Arts & Music Festival (Fri. May 20th – Sun. May 22nd) – Galatyn Park Urban Center – Richardson

Festival attendees will enjoy a variety of musical performances from both local legends and internationally renowned artists, a battle of the bands, a songwriters contest, a silent auction, culinary offerings from food vendors from throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, kids activities and more.

When: May 20 – 22

Where: Galatyn Park Urban Center, Richardson

Cost: from $35, kids under 12 are free

3. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Scarborough Fairgrounds – Waxahachie) – Until May 30th

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is interactive fun for everyone, 16th-century style. Here you will discover a 35-acre recreation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his wife, Catherine of Aragon and their guests to the Village of Scarborough with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic and merriment.

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, 25-plus stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and a performing company of over 150. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting ceremonies, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and more.

Located in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E at exit 399B. From Waco, follow I-35E north to Exit 399.

Are you attending a Renaissance fair for the first time? Read our article on how to make the most of your visit to Scarborough.