Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is Memorial Day weekend and as we celebrate a longer weekend than normal with our families and friends, may we not forget why we have the freedom that we do and what it cost some to accomplish that.

1. Memorial Day Ceremony (Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery – Dallas) – Mon. May 30th

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas. Attendees must park at The Potter’s House church at 6777 W. Kiest Blvd. in Dallas to catch a shuttle bus to the cemetery. Buses will run from 8-10:30 a.m. and resume service after the ceremony. The ceremony is expected to last about 50 minutes.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Bottled water will be provided.

2. Memorial Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas Arboretum) – Fri. May 27th – Mon. May 30th

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden ushers in summer with Memorial Day weekend featuring events, summer plantings and a place to unwind. Thanks to the Kelley Family, May 28-30 are Kelley Family Days, which give free entrance to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden with paid admission. Guests can bring a picnic or visit Terrace Café for specials.

On Monday, May 30 from 10am-2pm, Tinkercast stops by the Dallas Arboretum with its Wow on Wheels pop-up van featuring community art projects and scavenger hunts. See below for details. This experience is included with garden admission.

3. Safari Nights at the Dallas Zoo (Sat. May 28th) – Dallas Zoo

Safari Nights are back at Dallas Zoo! Starting May 28, spend your summer Saturday nights rockin’ out after hours at the Dallas Zoo. Safari Nights returns with live music from DFW’s best tribute bands, your favorite animals, special keeper chats and encounters, food truck fare, and fun for the whole family.

Zoo hours are extended until 9pm each Saturday night, May 28 through July 2. So come early to enjoy Dallas Zoo, stay for the entertainment, and dance the night away once the band takes the stage in The Grove.

You’re welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, coolers with drinks and snacks. Food truck fare, snacks and sweet treats, soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Safari Nights is free with zoo admission. You can buy tickets to enjoy the zoo during the day, and stay for Safari Nights.

Dino Safari, a guided tram experience, is open late, too, on Safari Night Saturdays. So you can add Dino Safari tickets when you buy your admission tickets online.

Additional Information Website: https://www.dallaszoo.com/safarinights/

469/554-7500

469/554-7500 Cost: Free with zoo admission: $21 adults; $16 children ages 3–11 and seniors 65 and older; free for children 2 and younger and for members. Members contact 469/554-7400 or members@dallaszoo.com. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

All ages

4. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Scarborough Fairgrounds – Waxahachie) – Until Mon. May 30th

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is interactive fun for everyone, 16th-century style. Here you will discover a 35-acre recreation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his wife, Catherine of Aragon and their guests to the Village of Scarborough with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic and merriment.

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, 25-plus stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and a performing company of over 150. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting ceremonies, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and more.

Located in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E at exit 399B. From Waco, follow I-35E north to Exit 399.

Are you attending a Renaissance fair for the first time? Read our article on how to make the most of your visit to Scarborough.