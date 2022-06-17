Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is Father’s Day weekend and as we celebrate our dads so make sure you check out some of these fun events for you and your family over the next few days!

1. North Dallas Family Fun Fest 2022 (Flagpole Hill – Dallas) – Sat. June 18, 2022

This event will be filled wilts so much fun and entertainment for the entire family. We got the parents covered with some cool vendors and enjoyable live local music. Bring your lawn chair, beach towel or just have a seat on the nice lawn. We will also have a few card games and jumbo games that the adults can enjoy!

The kids will have a couple play zones to choose from . Bounce houses, water games, kites, tons of open space to run around.

Can’t wait to see you’re family out there with a big smile!

Learn more by clicking here!

2. Dads are DINO-mite! (The Dinosaur Company – Allen) – Sun. June 19th (9:30am – 5pm)

You can make a fun, dino-themed, family craft with your dad in our event space, plus the Creature Corral will be open for you to take lots of photos with our dinosaur friends!

When: June 19, 9.30 am – 5 pm

Where: The Dinosaur Company, Allen

Cost: Free

Click here if you’d like to learn more!

3. Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden (Until Oct. 2nd)

Walk among free-flying native butterflies and other pollinators in our Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden.

The butterfly house includes native species, which vary by season and what is available from suppliers. Our butterfly garden is filled with host plants that naturally attract these lovely creatures. You may even find a few ideas to try in your own garden!

This area is also a great setting for nature photography and portraiture (small fee applies). Please note that the butterfly house is not open during the off-season. The butterfly garden is accessible year-round; however, plant life and inhabitants vary seasonally.

When: Tuesdays through Saturdays 9am-4pm and Sundays 1pm-4pm until October 2, 2022

Where: Heard Museum McKinney

Cost: included with admission

If you’d like to learn more, click here!