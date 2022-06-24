Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’ve got another hot weekend with triple digit temperatures so make sure you’re taking every precaution to ensure you stay cool! But don’t let the heat keep you away from these awesome events happening over the next couple of days.

1. Summer of Service Kick-Off: Faith Hope Love Day (Various locations) – Sat. June 25th (10am – 1pm)

The smallest, simplest act of kindness can speak volumes, change someone’s day or even change a life. The KCBI Faith Hope Love Experiment is not only a kindness movement, it is the perfect way to kick off KCBI’s Summer of Service. We’re calling it KCBI’s Faith Hope Love Day. We’ll distribute Faith Hope Love Cards on Saturday, June 25 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Pick up a set at a location near you and take the opportunity to kick off a summer serving others that day by buying someone else’s coffee, helping a neighbor with a chore or passing along a note to a friend. Include the card when you do. It will tell them why you care, why you have hope and will invite them to call KCBI to share about the kindness they experienced thanks to you! You’ll find that it is truly more blessed to give than to receive, your kindness will impact their day and who knows? Maybe they’ll continue the movement.

Learn more about what locations we’ll be at here!

2. Together ’22 (Cotton Bowl – Dallas) – Fri. June 24th – Sat. June 25th

50 years ago, a Jesus Revolution exploded across the nation, becoming the most significant Gospel movement in American history.

Jesus People gathered at the Cotton Bowl Stadium for Explo ’72, an event that commissioned a generation and shifted culture for the Gospel like never before. That commission continues.

Join a new generation of Jesus People this June for TOGETHER ’22. Click here to learn more!

3. 2022 Market Street Allen USA Celebration (Celebration Park – Allen) – Sat. June 25th (7pm – 10pm)

Join the city of Allen to celebrate the summer at Market Street Allen USA Celebration. Those who make it out to Celebration Park will find food trucks, live musical performances on the CoServ Main Stage and a spectacular fireworks finale presented by Black Gold Harley-Davidson to cap off the night. The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. at Celebration Park, with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

When: June 25, 7 pm – 10 pm

Where: Celebration Park, Allen

Cost: Free

Click here to learn more about this event!