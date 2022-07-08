Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a hot weekend with triple digit temperatures so make sure you cool off at some of these fun events for you and your family!

1. Dive In Movie: CoCo (Waterworks Park – Denton) – Fri. July 8th (7pm)

Gates will open at 7 p.m. for guests to enjoy the kiddie splash area and wave pool. The movie will begin at sundown, or approximately 9 p.m. Purchase admission at the door. While the movie is playing, the wave pool will be available for a floating seat and snacks will be available for purchase at the Tidal Wave Cafe. The kiddie area will close at the start of the film.

When: July 8, 7 pm

Where: Waterworks Park, Denton

Cost: $10 per person

Learn more by clicking here!

2. Kids Colony Splash Park Grand Opening Celebration (Kids Colony Park – The Colony) – Sat. July 9th (10am)

Aloha! You’re invited to join The Colony City Council and Community Development Corporation for the much awaited grand opening celebration of the new splash park at Kids Colony Park. Put on your festive luau attire and come have a splashing good time! Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Overflow parking will be available next door at Griffin Middle School or at the adjacent baseball/softball practice complex.

When: July 9, 10 am

Where: Kids Colony Park, 5151 North Colony Boulevard, The Colony

Click here to learn more!

3. Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden (Heard Museum – McKinney) – Until Oct. 2nd

Walk among free-flying native butterflies and other pollinators in the Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden located at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas.

When: through October 2, 2022

Where: Heard Museum, McKinney

Cost: This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum members.

Learn more about this exhibit here!