Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s finally the weekend and now it’s time to spend some much needed time with the family! So what’s going on this weekend? Look below for a list of some fun events going on in your area! FYI, it is going to rain Saturday so maybe attend the outdoor activities on Sunday 😉

1. Asian Otter Interactions (SeaQuest – Fort Worth)

One of our most popular animals, Asian Small-Clawed Otters are adorable, curious, interactive and playful. SeaQuest Fort Worth now offers interactive Asian Small-Clawed Otter Interactions where you can meet, feed and interact directly with our otter. All otter encounters are approximately 30 minutes and include preparing their diet, a behind the scenes tour, and 15 minutes of otter play time.

For additional information about how you and your family can participate, click here!

2. Watauga Fest (Capp Smith Park) – Until. May 19th (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Watauga’s annual street festival features live music, carnival rides, vendors, beer and food trucks, performances by local arts groups, and a Sunday-only car show. Headliners to be announced. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday: Carnival Expo

Friday: Carnival Expo, Food Trucks, and Live Entertainment

Saturday: Carnival Expo, Food Trucks, Live Entertainment and Shopping

Sunday: Carnival Expo, Car Show, Food Trucks, Live Entertainment

Free admission and parking. Carnival wristbands are $25 and provide all-day access to rides. Individual tickets for rides are $1 (3-5 tickets needed per ride).

Click here for a full list of activities and information about the event!

3. Rockwall Founder’s Day Festival (Harry Myers Park) – Sat. May 18th (10:00 AM)

Celebrate Rockwall’s Founders Day with a free festival in the park featuring live music, artisan vendors, local non-profits and businesses. Visit the farmers market, see craft demos and sample offerings from gourmet food trucks.

If you want to learn more about this cool FREE event, click here!

