Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Another hot weekend ahead of us but there are plenty of wonderful opportunities for your family to have fun as well as make a difference! Check these events out!

1. 2022 KCBI’s Summer of Service Day (Sat. July 16, 2022 – Various times) – Various locations

If you picked up Faith Hope Love cards on this year’s Summer of Service Kickoff Day, thank you! We pray that God has used your service to bless an old or new friend. Here’s another opportunity for you to share Faith, Hope and Love with your neighbors and make a life-changing difference this summer.

Join Sonny, Jay Allen, Kelly Corday and the rest of your KCBI friends for our Summer of Service Day on Saturday, July 16!

Come yourself, bring your Sunday school class or other friends or bring the kids with you to the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls Humanitarian Aid Center, where you’ll serve together in prepping shoes for distribution to children who otherwise could not afford a new pair of shoes as they get back to school this fall. At Mission Arlington, come yourself, bring your Sunday school class or other friends or feel free to bring your children along to help our neighbors in need by prepping backpacks for kids getting back to school, distributing food or sorting clothing.

You do need to register to be a part of the event so make sure you sign up to serve here!

2. Dive-In Movie: Space Jam: A New Legacy (Kids Colony Park – The Colony) – Sat. July 15th (6pm-9pm)

Movies start at 6pm at the Oahu Bay Wave Pool. Park open late until 9pm! Basketball dunk contest and other fun activities start at 4pm.

When: July 15, 6 pm – 9 pm

Where: Hawaiian Falls, The Colony

Cost: Included with admission

Click here to learn more!

3. Moon Day (Frontiers of Flight Museum – Dallas) – Sat. July 16th

The Frontiers of Flight Museum is pleased to host its 14th annual event Moon Day, the largest space exposition in Texas! This year’s theme is “Technology Drives Exploration”, and we are thrilled to announce that Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise is our 2022 keynote speaker. As we prepare to host our 14th annual Moon Day, we seek to continue our tradition of educating, motivating, and inspiring the next generation. In 2009 Moon Day was established, not only to celebrate the Apollo 11 landing anniversary, but to also showcase the past, present, and future of space exploration.

Over the last thirteen years, Moon Day has grown to become an extraordinary event of family-oriented space-themed exhibits, activities, and presentations geared to all ages.

Notable past Moon Day Keynotes include: Astronauts Walt Cunningham, Janet Kavandi, Doug Wheelock, John Blaha, Bernard Harris, and Dan Bursch.

Learn more by clicking here!