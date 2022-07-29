Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s another hot weekend ahead but as we move into the month of August in a few days, enjoy some of these cool events for you and your family this weekend!

1.First Monday Canton (800 First Monday Lane. Canton, TX 75103) – Until Sun. July 31st

First Monday Trade Days is a monthly flea market held in Canton, Texas. The market is actually held on the Thursday through Sunday preceding the first Monday of each month. It purports to be the largest and oldest continually operated flea market in the United States, and is a highly popular event in the area.

Come visit the World’s largest outdoor flea market to shop for all of your summer décor, clothing and plants!

When: July 28 – 31

Where: Canton Marketplace

Cost: Free

2. Underground Markets (Main Street Garden – Downtown Dallas) – Fri. July 22nd – Fri. July 29th

Join Downtown Dallas, Inc. each Friday in July to shop al fresco. Come out to Main Street Garden Park to browse an incredible community of 40+ vendors at the Underground Market. There will be food trucks, a live DJ, play and splash areas for children, and the market is even dog-friendly!

3. Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden (Heard Museum – McKinney) – Until Oct. 2nd

Walk among free-flying native butterflies and other pollinators in the Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden located at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas.

When: through October 2, 2022

Where: Heard Museum, McKinney

Cost: This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum members.

4. Jurassic Quest (Centennial Hall at Fair Park) – Fri. July 29th – Sun. July 31st

Jurassic Quest is roaring into Fair Park from July 29 – 31! See our herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 Foot Long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Meet our trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive Raptor show. You don’t want to miss “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, and MORE! Tickets are flying fast! Sellouts expected, buy in advance at JurassicQuest.com to guarantee your timeslot.

