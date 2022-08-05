Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’re in for another hot weekend so make sure you stay cool and have fun at some of these cool events!

1. August Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum – Until August 31st

General admission is just $3 per person and parking is discounted to $6. Dining specials include $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops, $2 hot dogs, $2.50 root beer floats and $4 brownie sundaes. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

When: through August 31

Where: Dallas Arboretum

Cost: General admission is $3 per person

Click here to learn more!

2. Back To School Bash (The Grandscape – The Colony) – Sat. August 6th (10am – 1pm)

Don’t miss out on your chance to go home with new school supplies, give-a-ways, and MORE!

Event Includes:

DJ

IG worthy photo ops

Food vendors

Give-a-ways throughout the day

Activities & MORE!

This event is FREE and open to the public, but food and drinks will be available for purchase from each individual food vendors throughout the event.

When: August 6, 10 am – 1 pm

Where: Grandscape Texas

Cost: Free

Click here if you’d like more information!

3. Back To School Bash Concert (Allen Civic Plaza) – Sun. August 7th (6pm – 8pm)

Join Allen Parks and Recreation for a special “Back to School Bash” concert featuring the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra. Pack a picnic dinner, grab your favorite lawn chair and come to enjoy an evening of live music. The concert will feature a performance of music from contemporary composers. Free treats will be provided to the first 250 guests by Allen Philharmonic Orchestra.

When: August 7, 6 pm – 8 pm

Where: Allen Civic Plaza

Cost: Free

If you’d like to learn more details, click here!