Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’re in for another hot weekend so make sure you stay cool and have fun at some of these cool events!

August Dollar Days - DFWChild

1. August Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum – Until August 31st

General admission is just $3 per person and parking is discounted to $6. Dining specials include $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops, $2 hot dogs, $2.50 root beer floats and $4 brownie sundaes. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

When: through August 31
Where: Dallas Arboretum
Cost: General admission is $3 per person

Click here to learn more!

Back-2-School Bash | Grandscape | The Colony

2. Back To School Bash (The Grandscape – The Colony) – Sat. August 6th (10am – 1pm)

Don’t miss out on your chance to go home with new school supplies, give-a-ways, and MORE!

Event Includes:

  • DJ
  • IG worthy photo ops
  • Food vendors
  • Give-a-ways throughout the day
  • Activities & MORE!

This event is FREE and open to the public, but food and drinks will be available for purchase from each individual food vendors throughout the event.

When: August 6, 10 am – 1 pm
Where: Grandscape Texas
Cost: Free

Click here if you'd like more information!

Back to School Bash | Kids Out and About Dallas

3. Back To School Bash Concert (Allen Civic Plaza) – Sun. August 7th (6pm – 8pm)

Join Allen Parks and Recreation for a special “Back to School Bash” concert featuring the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra. Pack a picnic dinner, grab your favorite lawn chair and come to enjoy an evening of live music. The concert will feature a performance of music from contemporary composers. Free treats will be provided to the first 250 guests by Allen Philharmonic Orchestra.

When: August 7, 6 pm – 8 pm
Where: Allen Civic Plaza
Cost: Free

If you'd like to learn more details, click here!

X