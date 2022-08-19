Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

With the rain this week, it looks like temperatures are starting to cool down a bit! Make sure you take advantage of this by checking out some of these cool events in your area!

1. August Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum – Until August 31st

General admission is just $3 per person and parking is discounted to $6. Dining specials include $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops, $2 hot dogs, $2.50 root beer floats and $4 brownie sundaes. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

When: through August 31

Where: Dallas Arboretum

Cost: General admission is $3 per person

2. Space Day (Fort Worth Museum of Science and History) – Sat. August 20th August 20, 2022 (10am – 4pm)

Calling all space lovers! On Saturday, August 20, journey to the greatest outdoors during this day dedicated to one of the museum’s favorite scientific realms of study. You’ll take your very own photos with NASA’s OWN Kiosk, explore the planets in the Current Science Studio, and travel through space with a show in the museum’s Noble Planetarium.

Guests will:

Stare at the sun with a super-safe solar telescope

Enjoy a classic space movie with costumes and battles from Star Wars cosplay groups

Create your own lunar crater

Museum members can participate in two special member-only activities in Doodler Studio:

10am–noon: Create a galactic scene to view through your very own spaceship portal

1–3pm: Build and test a tiny lunar lander

Website: https://www.fwmuseum.org

https://www.fwmuseum.org Line/Box Office Phone: 817/255-9300

817/255-9300 Cost: Free with admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors; $12 children 3–11; under 3 free

3. Panthers, Pumas and Pancakes at In-Sync Exotics (Wylie) – Sat. August 20th (7am – 10am)

Join the big cats at In-Sync Exotics sanctuary in Wylie for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, August 20. Includes pancake toppings, coffee, juice, fruit and yogurt. Preorder your breakfast in advance. After you finish eating, spend some time with the cats and go on a self-guided tour around the enclosures.

Website: https://www.insyncexotics.org/events/

https://www.insyncexotics.org/events/ Line/Box Office Phone: 972/442-6888

972/442-6888 Cost: Suggested donation upon admission: $25 adults; $15 children 4–12; free for children under 4.

