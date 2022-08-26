Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Let’s take advantage of the cooler temperatures this week by checking out some of these awesome events in your area!

1. KCBI’s Summer of Service Celebration with The Afters – Sat. August 27th (5pm)

After a successful Summer of Service, we at 90.9 KCBI wanted to give you a reason to celebrate so we are hosting a free concert with The Afters at Sunnyvale First Baptist Church!

It starts at 5pm on Saturday, August 27th and if you’d like to still participate in our DFW Shoe Drive with Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, you’ll be able drop off a pair of shoes at the concert as we pray over these shoes.

The concert is FREE but make sure you register here!

2. Dive-In Movie Night (NYLO Dallas Plano) – Fri. August 26th (8pm)

Families are invited to join NYLO Dallas Plano for a FREE Dive-In Movie Night as they screen the family favorite, Cars, on our poolside movie screen.

When: Friday August 26, 8 pm

Where: NYLO Dallas Plano

Cost: Free

Click here for more info!

3. Family Days at SPARK! (SPARK Dallas) – Sat. August 27th – Sept. 10th

Enjoy a day of creativity and play at SPARK! Dallas, during special open hours on select Saturdays this summer. Ideal for families with children in second grade through high school. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Spaces are limited so advance registration is recommended. Use the registration link below to pay and reserve your spot today. Payment will be accepted at the door, as long as space is available.

Website: https://sparkdallas.org/events/

Line/Box Office Phone: 214/421-7727

Cost: $10 admission per person; $5 for craft

Ages: 7 and older

If you’d like to learn more, click here!