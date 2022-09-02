Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

For many of us, we have an extra long weekend so let’s not waste it! Check out some of these really cool events happening in your area. Even though we’re expecting some rain this weekend, don’t let that prevent you from having a good time during this Labor Day.

1. Labor Day at the ICR Discovery Center – Mon. Sept. 5th (10:00 am – 5:00 pm)

Looking for Labor Day plans in the DFW area? Bring your family and friends to the ICR Discovery Center on Monday, September 5, and enjoy $10 Exhibit Hall tickets. Experience new creation science exhibits, view planetarium shows, and shop the Discovery Store!

Reserve your tickets here!

2. The Grand Duck Derby (The Grandscape – The Colony) – Sat. Sept. 4th (10:30 am)

35,000 ducks are swimming into The Colony on September 4th, 2022! Each duck is racing to the finish line for the grand prize of $5,000 cash! Over $12 GRAND in cash prizes will be awarded to winning ducks.

The Grand Duck Derby is set to release up to $35 GRAND in donations, $1 from each purchased duck swims back into our community through non-profit organizations. The Colony Chamber of Commerce and our non-profit partners are committed to serving our community through collaboration, education and advocacy. Please visit their organizations to find valuable ways to support their efforts.

Start your day with an action-packed duck race that is giving away over $12 Grand in prizes! After the race head over to the heart of Grandscape for the Taste of The Colony featuring over 25 food vendors, kid zones, Live Concerts and so much more!

When: September 4, 10:30 am

Where: Grandscape Texas

Cost: Purchase a duck from $5

Click here for more info!

3. First Monday Trade Days in Canton (800 First Monday Lane. Canton, TX 75103) – Sept. 1st – Sept. 5th

First Monday Trade Days in Canton, Texas is the oldest, largest continually operating outdoor flea market in the United States.

This popular flea market is open one weekend a month, attracts upwards of 100,000 shoppers, and provides spaces for 6,000 vendors located on hundreds of acres with over 700,000 square feet of covered shopping.

It has become known by shoppers from all across Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma as THE place to buy home decor, furnishings, antiques, clothing, crafts, jewelry, gifts, and collectibles. And it is a favorite of vendors, dealers, craftsmen and artists alike as the perfect venue to market their wares.

Canton is an increasingly popular shopping destination for savvy shoppers from Dallas, Houston and other metropolitan areas, as well as for value-seekers from dozens of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma towns.

Learn more details by clicking here!

4. Family Days at SPARK! (SPARK Dallas) – Until – Sept. 10th

Enjoy a day of creativity and play at SPARK! Dallas, during special open hours on select Saturdays this summer. Ideal for families with children in second grade through high school. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Spaces are limited so advance registration is recommended. Use the registration link below to pay and reserve your spot today. Payment will be accepted at the door, as long as space is available.

Website: https://sparkdallas.org/events/

Line/Box Office Phone: 214/421-7727

Cost: $10 admission per person; $5 for craft

Ages: 7 and older

If you’d like to learn more, click here!