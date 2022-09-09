Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It looks like we’ll be getting a break from the rain so make sure you take advantage of the beautiful weekend! Here are some events to check out with you and your family over the next few days.

1. George W. Bush Museum and 9/11 Memorial Tour (George W. Bush Presidential Center – Dallas) – Sun. Sept. 11th (12pm – 2pm)

On the twenty-first anniversary of 9/11 we invite you to join us for an in-person tour of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, including the 9/11 Memorial. A full-size replica of the White House Oval Office is featured in the Museum.

Please note that this is an in-person event in Dallas, Texas – not an online/virtual program over Zoom. This program is hosted by Robert Kelleman – Dallas-Texas History & Culture.

2. Ballads & Bonfires (Stewart Creek Park – The Colony) – Fri. Sept. 9th (7pm – 8:30pm)

Join Parks & Recreation Staff for an evening of songs and s’mores! Sticks and all the fixin’s will be provided for s’mores.

When: Friday September 9, 7 pm – 8.30 pm

Where: Stewart Creek Park, The Colony

Cost: This is FREE for those with an annual pass card to Stewart Creek Park. Those that do not have an annual pass will need to purchase a daily entry permit at the park entry kiosk.

3. AT&T Performing Arts’ Family Weekend (Sammons Park at AT&T Performing Arts Center – Dallas) – Until Oct. 29th

Kick off your weekends at Sammons Park with these free outdoor events perfect for the entire family. Enjoy complimentary activities for children like face painting, balloon artists, temporary arm tattoos, a petting zoo and more. Gather the family to play lawn games and a round of mini golf at the Reliant Putting Green. Cool off and splash around the Donor Pool. Friends from Dallas Animal Services will be onsite with dogs looking for their forever homes.

Bring your own picnic or grab lunch at the Center Café to wrap up an ideal family outing. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to register for their attendance here.

September 10: The Dallas Zoo brings an Animal Adventure program featuring various ambassador animals including birds, mammals and reptiles from 11am-noon.

September 24: Come see the amazing birds from Window to the Wild soar and learn all about them during this educational flight program starting at 11am.

October 8: Entertainment TBA

October 29: It’s a day full of Spooktacular family fun. Jam with DPD as the talented Dallas Police Officers perform a live concert on the Sammons Community Stage, kids can participate in trick or treating and craft stations, plus a meet-and-greet with the owls from Window to the Wild.

Additional Information:

Website: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/family-weekends-2/

214/880-0202 Cost: Free

Free Ages: All ages

4. Family Days at SPARK! (SPARK Dallas) – Ends this Saturday, Sept. 10th

Enjoy a day of creativity and play at SPARK! Dallas, during special open hours on select Saturdays this summer. Ideal for families with children in second grade through high school. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Spaces are limited so advance registration is recommended. Use the registration link below to pay and reserve your spot today. Payment will be accepted at the door, as long as space is available.

Website: https://sparkdallas.org/events/

Line/Box Office Phone: 214/421-7727

Cost: $10 admission per person; $5 for craft

Ages: 7 and older

If you'd like to learn more, click here!