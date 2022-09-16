Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Enjoy these nice temperatures while you can before it starts to warm up again! This weekend is full of amazing events for you and your family so don’t miss out!

1. Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale (Dallas Arboretum) – Until Oct. 31st

The 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale runs September 17 – October 31 at the Dallas Arboretum. The fall festival, presented by Reliant, features more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash from THE Pumpkin Capital of Texas, Floydada.

A Fall Fairy Tale showcases the return of Cinderella’s carriage, along with themed pumpkin houses that make up the acclaimed Pumpkin Village. Other “gourd-eous” displays showcase classic tales of Jack and The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs and The Sword in the Stone and even a magic carpet ride selfie experience from One Thousand and One Nights.

Autumn at the Arboretum showcases breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash. The event includes the popular Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase, live music and more. The Dallas Arboretum’s popular festival is one “the Best Fall Festivals to Celebrate the Season” by Country Living Magazine.

Additional Information

Website: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/

https://www.dallasarboretum.org/ Line/Box Office Phone: 214/515-6615

214/515-6615 Cost: Free with regular admission: $20 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children 3–12. Additional $3 for Children’s Adventure Garden.

Free with regular admission: $20 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children 3–12. Additional $3 for Children’s Adventure Garden. Ages: All ages

2. Taste of Oak Cliff (221 W. 12th St. Dallas, TX 75208) – Sat. Sept. 17th – Sun. Sept. 18th (11am – 7pm)

The Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce is committed to our community, its people, businesses and to economic growth. To create a memorable experience, we are hosting the Annual Taste of Oak Cliff. This event will showcase our finest restaurants, shops, as well as artists and is a community event to celebrate our diverse culture.

If you’d like to learn more or to get your tickets, click here!

3. AT&T Performing Arts’ Family Weekend (Sammons Park at AT&T Performing Arts Center – Dallas) – Until Oct. 29th

Kick off your weekends at Sammons Park with these free outdoor events perfect for the entire family. Enjoy complimentary activities for children like face painting, balloon artists, temporary arm tattoos, a petting zoo and more. Gather the family to play lawn games and a round of mini golf at the Reliant Putting Green. Cool off and splash around the Donor Pool. Friends from Dallas Animal Services will be onsite with dogs looking for their forever homes.

Bring your own picnic or grab lunch at the Center Café to wrap up an ideal family outing. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to register for their attendance here.

September 10: The Dallas Zoo brings an Animal Adventure program featuring various ambassador animals including birds, mammals and reptiles from 11am-noon.

September 24: Come see the amazing birds from Window to the Wild soar and learn all about them during this educational flight program starting at 11am.

October 8: Entertainment TBA

October 29: It’s a day full of Spooktacular family fun. Jam with DPD as the talented Dallas Police Officers perform a live concert on the Sammons Community Stage, kids can participate in trick or treating and craft stations, plus a meet-and-greet with the owls from Window to the Wild.

Additional Information: