Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Temperatures seem to be remaining in the 80’s over the weekend so make sure you get out and enjoy the weekend with you and your family!

1. Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale (Dallas Arboretum) – Until Oct. 31st

The 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale runs September 17 – October 31 at the Dallas Arboretum. The fall festival, presented by Reliant, features more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash from THE Pumpkin Capital of Texas, Floydada.

A Fall Fairy Tale showcases the return of Cinderella’s carriage, along with themed pumpkin houses that make up the acclaimed Pumpkin Village. Other “gourd-eous” displays showcase classic tales of Jack and The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs and The Sword in the Stone and even a magic carpet ride selfie experience from One Thousand and One Nights.

Autumn at the Arboretum showcases breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash. The event includes the popular Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase, live music and more. The Dallas Arboretum’s popular festival is one “the Best Fall Festivals to Celebrate the Season” by Country Living Magazine.

Additional Information

Website: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/

214/515-6615 Cost: Free with regular admission: $20 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children 3–12. Additional $3 for Children’s Adventure Garden.

2. The State Fair Of Texas (Fair Park – Dallas) – Until Oct. 23rd

The State Fair of Texas returns in 2022 with livestock shows, carnival and midway fun, live concerts, exhibits and car shows, college football games inside the Cotton Bowl, and the fair’s famous fried foods!

Website: http://bigtex.com

214/565-9931 Cost: Regular daily admission varies by the day but starts at $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free for 2 and younger. Use promo code 22childCOMBO for discounted ticket bundles.

3. FlowaPalooza (Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark – Grand Prairie) – Fri. Oct. 7th – Sun. Oct. 9th

Hosted by Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, FlowaPalooza is a three-day, family-friendly free festival happening on the water park’s lawn at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. The expanded 2022 event will offer a weekend packed with activities and attractions, including a daily lineup of free concerts and the 2022 FlowTour World Championship.