Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

While some of us might see some rain on Sunday, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend to go out and see these events for you, your family, and friends so don’t miss out!

1. Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale (Dallas Arboretum) – Until Oct. 31st

The 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale runs September 17 – October 31 at the Dallas Arboretum. The fall festival, presented by Reliant, features more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash from THE Pumpkin Capital of Texas, Floydada.

A Fall Fairy Tale showcases the return of Cinderella’s carriage, along with themed pumpkin houses that make up the acclaimed Pumpkin Village. Other “gourd-eous” displays showcase classic tales of Jack and The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs and The Sword in the Stone and even a magic carpet ride selfie experience from One Thousand and One Nights.

Autumn at the Arboretum showcases breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash. The event includes the popular Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase, live music and more. The Dallas Arboretum’s popular festival is one “the Best Fall Festivals to Celebrate the Season” by Country Living Magazine.

Additional Information

Website: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/

https://www.dallasarboretum.org/ Line/Box Office Phone: 214/515-6615

214/515-6615 Cost: Free with regular admission: $20 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children 3–12. Additional $3 for Children’s Adventure Garden.

Free with regular admission: $20 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children 3–12. Additional $3 for Children’s Adventure Garden. Ages: All ages

2. The State Fair Of Texas (Fair Park – Dallas) – Until Oct. 23rd

The State Fair of Texas returns in 2022 with livestock shows, carnival and midway fun, live concerts, exhibits and car shows, college football games inside the Cotton Bowl, and the fair’s famous fried foods!

Website: http://bigtex.com

http://bigtex.com Line/Box Office Phone: 214/565-9931

214/565-9931 Cost: Regular daily admission varies by the day but starts at $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free for 2 and younger. Use promo code 22childCOMBO for discounted ticket bundles.

Regular daily admission varies by the day but starts at $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free for 2 and younger. Use promo code 22childCOMBO for discounted ticket bundles. Ages: All ages

3. Pumpkin Nights (Howell Farms – Arlington) – Until Oct. 30th

At Pumpkin Nights (coming to both DFW and Austin, this year), you will set out on a Halloween walking path unlike anything you have ever experienced. come discover 10-foot tall Jack-o-Lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a flying 40-foot handmade dragon, a life-size pumpkin pirate ship, and more fantastic surprises built by our artists using over 5,000 hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins.

Learn more about this year’s pumpkin exhibit at pumpkinnights.com/lands, featuring:

Pirate Cove

Pumpkin Passage

Neon Reef

Monster Mash

The Forbidden City

Maravilla Lane

The Great Hall

Tickets

Weekend admission (Friday–Sunday): $26 adults 13 years and older; $18 children 4–12 years; free for children 3 and younger

Weekday admission: (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Tuesdays): $18 adults 13 years and older; $14 children 4–12 years; free for children 3 and younger

Please arrive during the 30-minute window of your ticket purchase. For example, If you purchase tickets for 7:00, please arrive between 7–7:30pm. Once you are in, you may stay for as long as you’d like.

There will be No walk-up ticket sales. Purchase them early and online before they sell out.

$5 fee to change the day of your ticket before the event

Parking is $10 per vehicle

You can learn more information by clicking here!

4. Corinth Pumpkin Palooza (Corinth Community Park) – Sat. Oct. 15th (11am – 9pm)

Pumpkin Palooza, the City of Corinth’s largest annual event, returns Saturday, October 15. Serving nearly 20,000 people yearly, this free event combines all the things we love about fall into one amazing day. You can expect a full lineup of musical entertainers, multiple amusement park rides, vendors on site, and tasty food options.

All rides and activities such as the petting zoo, pumpkin painting are free at this event, except pumpkin purchases in the pumpkin patch and hot air balloon rides (weather permitting.)

The Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club will be selling pumpkins on-site that you can purchase between $2-$5. Once purchased, make sure you can carry your pumpkin to your car (we can’t store them for you).

Tethered balloon rides, available weather permitting from 6–8pm, are 3 to 5 minutes long aboard the hot air balloons. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $20 per person. Sign-up and payment upon arrival.