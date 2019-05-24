Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

For many of us, it’s a 3 day weekend! But let’s not forget why we celebrate Memorial Day. Many men and women have given everything for this country so that we may have the freedoms that we have today and that includes laying down their lives. So while we celebrate with family and friends this weekend, let’s also remember to celebrate the lives of those brave men and women who have died for our country.

1. Church Boys Comedy Tour (Ramp Church – Fort Worth) – Sat. May 25th (6:30 PM – 8:30 PM)

Church Boys Comedy Tour is coming to Ramp Church Texas!! Come out for a night of clean comedy, these guys are HILARIOUS!

For those of you needing a good laugh, make plans to join us! The Church Boys Comedy Tour’ presents a Free Comedy Show for The Entire Family!

Comedian Shed G from the ‘Madea’ movies with Fred Thomas, and Staci Holloway!

Food, Fun and Funny!

If you’d like to experience a great night of laughter, click here to learn more!

2. A Granbury Salute (Granbury Square Plaza) – Sat. May 25th – Mon. May 27th (9:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

Spend Memorial Day weekend in Granbury for a patriotic festival to remember. The weekend honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and also kicks off the summer season in Granbury.

The festival takes place May 25-27 on the Historic Granbury Square and will feature family activities, arts and craft booths, food vendors, patriotic live music, vintage military vehicles, hot dog eating contest, a pie baking contest, activities for the entire family, and more.

Make your way to Granbury to see a field with thousands of tall American flags waving on Highway 377. The Greater Granbury Chapter of MOAA and its partners — American Legion Post 491, Blue Star Mothers, Marine Corps League and the Granbury Brigade — put on the Field of Flags each year. Each flag is dedicated to a hero or group who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

In keeping with the importance of the holiday, a traditional Memorial Day ceremony will take place to remember the heroes lost and honor those still with us. While in town, visitors can also stop by the Granbury Memorial Lane Project located just off the Historic Granbury Square.

Click here to access the event page for more details!

3. Memorial Day Weekend (Dallas Arboretum) – Sat. May 25th – Mon. May 27th (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

In honor of our armed forces, the Arboretum offers free admission into the main garden on May 25-27 to active duty members and veterans of the U.S. military and to first responders (must show valid photo ID). There will also be special activities, which are free with paid garden admission.

Kick off summer with $2 hot dogs and root beer floats. Emporium Pies’ ice cream truck, complimentary face painters and a petting zoo are onsite all weekend from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy craft beer samples from noon-3 p.m. at A Tasteful Place and live music every day at the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn from 2-4 p.m. The Red Wine Band kicks off the weekend bringing their Texas Country sound to the garden on Saturday. On Sunday, dance with one of Dallas’ most popular dance bands, Downtown Fever, an Emerald City Party Band. 3K Sisters, an indie folk-pop family band delights with their unique sound and talented multi-instrumentalist band members, on Monday from noon to 2 p.m.

For $3 extra, visit the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. Celebrate Memorial Day by learning the science behind some of the symbols and traditions of the holiday. A special lab brings the red, white and blue to the garden in exciting ways and the OmniGlobe glows in this holiday celebration.

To get your tickets or to learn more about this fun event, click here!