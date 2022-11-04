Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Some possible severe weather tonight but after that, we’ve got cooler temperatures coming in for the weekend so make sure you take advantage of this beautiful weather! Here are some events to check out this weekend!

1. Big Cat Pumpkin Toss & Fall Festival (In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center – Wylie) – Sat. Nov. 5th (11AM – 4PM)

On Saturday, November 5, come to visit the big cats at In-Sync Exotics and watch the cats receive their fall treats: pumpkins! Some will eat them, play with them or even soak them in their tubs. Cats will start receiving their pumpkins at 2pm.

The day includes games and prizes, vendors, music, face painting (additional fee), bounce house, and crafts for kids. Available for purchase: hot dogs, nachos, soda and popcorn.

Schedule:

-Gates open at 11am

-Online auction 11am–4pm

-Event begins at noon

-Raffle 11am–1:30pm

Website: https://www.insyncexotics.org/events/

Website: https://www.insyncexotics.org/events/
Line/Box Office Phone: 972/442-6888

Cost: Suggested donation for entry: $15 adults; $10 kids ages 4–12; free for kids under 4.

Suggested donation for entry: $15 adults; $10 kids ages 4–12; free for kids under 4. Ages: All ages

2. Festival at the Switchyard (Downtown Carrollton) – Sat. Nov. 5th (11AM – 10PM)

Bands Hoobastank and Soul Asylum headline the City of Carrollton’s annual Festival at the Switchyard, returning to Historic Downtown on Saturday, November 5. In addition to free concerts, the award-winning festival features free live children’s entertainment, front-of-stage community performances, free rides and games, free face painting and balloon art, a beer garden, and an array of food vendors and retail booths to shop from.

Children’s Entertainment:

– Rides and games: zip line, rock climbing wall and a game truck, from 11am–7pm

– Arts and crafts: face painting, balloon twisting, spin art 11am–6pm

– Strolling acts

The event is held on the streets of Downtown Carrollton, just off IH-35E and Belt Line Road, steps away from the Downtown Carrollton Station on the DART Green Line. Festivalgoers are highly encouraged to park at the North Carrollton/Frankford Station or Trinity Mills Station and ride the DART to the Festival site, as parking is extremely limited.

Website: http://www.carrolltonfestival.com

Line/Box Office Phone: 972/466-3000

Cost: Free admission

Free admission Ages: All ages

3. Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary (McKinney) – Until Feb. 20th

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with eleven life-size animatronic dinosaurs. During the 17th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex, and a photo-op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.

The dinosaur trail is jogging stroller-friendly (i.e. strollers with large wheels). Many guests with small children also enjoy using hiking carriers. Unfortunately, the nature trail the Dinosaurs Live exhibit is situated on is not suitable for strollers with small wheels or wheelchairs.

Hours:

Open Tuesday through Saturday 9am–4pm (on the second Saturday monthly, opens early at 7:30am)

Open Sunday 1–4pm

Closed Monday with the exception on these special/holiday Mondays:

– Nov 21, 2022

– Dec 19 and 26, 2022

– Jan 2 and 16, 2023

– Feb 20, 2023