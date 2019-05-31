Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Happy Weekend! It looks like for the most part, we’ve got ourselves a beautiful few days ahead of us so let’s make the most of it by going out and enjoying some much needed time with family and friends at these wonderful events!

1. Celebration of The Arts! (The Arts Council of Fort Worth) – Sat. June 1st (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Where can you find nine gallery spaces with over 800 visual artists exhibited each year, a coalition featuring hundreds of artists, an artist collective residency program, monthly gallery openings, multiple studio spaces, career building workshops, artist talks, and art lessons for the community, all under one roof in Fort Worth?

Since 2002, the Fort Worth Community Arts Center has served Fort Worth’s visual, performing, and interdisciplinary arts with its dynamic facilities and wide-ranging programs.

Join us on June 1st as we celebrate local visual artists and help raise funds to support the Arts Center’s programs. Proceeds from your ticket to this fun, casual evening go to the Arts Center and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment and, of course, nine galleries filled with incredible art! Plus, you’ll meet many of the artist who are active in Fort Worth’s remarkable art scene and have an exclusive first chance to purchase their artwork in an art sale that benefits both the artists and the Arts Center!

If you’d like to attend this event or get more information, click here!

2. BBQ Cook-Off & Festival (Forney Community Park) – Fri. May 31st – Sat. June 1st (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

The fourth annual BBQ Cook-Off and Festival will include an International Bar-B-Que Cookers Association-sanctioned cook-off benefiting Forney Food Pantry and Sharing the Love Foundation and a festival with live music and family-friendly activities.

Cook-off categories will include People’s Choice Award, half chicken, pork spare ribs, brisket, pork butt, beans, dessert, steak and Chef’s Choice. For $15, taste the competing dishes from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and vote for People’s Choice Award.

Festival activities include a cornhole tournament and music by Johnny Lee and Shawna Russell on Friday night and on Saturday, craft vendors, Family Zone and music by Brandon Bamburg, Reece Norris, Justin Kemp, Hat Tr!ck, Chaz Marie and INTXS.

Click here to learn more details about this fun event for you and the family!

3. Zip Line Day (Heard National Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary – Mckinney) – Sat. June 1st (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

During our Zip Line Days, guests climb a 23-ft tree to our zip platform then proceed to a 487ft Zip line. Purchase one ticket ($12 each) for each time you would like to travel down the zip line. Pre-registration is required.

You can pre-register here to get started on a great weekend with some zip-lining!

4. Taste Addison 2019 (Addison Circle Park) – Fri. May 31st – Sun. June 2nd

A North Texas legend since 1993, Taste Addison dishes out the best food and flavor with a healthy side of jam. The region’s original food festival continues to deliver Addison’s favorite eateries, national music artists, and activities for the whole family with a three-day menu of fun, May 31 – June 2, 2019. Get ready to taste the food, taste the ambience, taste the destination… TASTE ADDISON.

For more information about this incredible food festival and how you can get your tickets, visit here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW