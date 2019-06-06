Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s the weekend! Aren’t you excited? The weather is supposed to be really nice (hint, hint, it’s going to be hot), and that’s why it has never been a better time to go out and have some fun with your family!

1. Feeding Families, Feeding Hope (Community Food Bank – Fort Worth) – Sat. June 8th (8:45 AM – 11:00 AM)

In Texas, 1 in 7 people and 1 in 4 children struggle with hunger. Since 1982, Community Food Bank has served families in the Fort Worth area.

This weekend, they will help to sort and box food in the distribution center for these families.

Register today to help us fulfill the vision of Community Food Bank of ending hunger for North Texas families.

• Participants must be at least 12 years old and a parent (guardian) signature is required for anyone under the age of 18.

• All participants must sign a waiver prior to participation. Waiver to be sent via email after registration.

If you’d like to register to serve or get more information, click here!

2. Mesquite’s Summer Sizzle (Pascall Park) – Sat. June 8th (4:00 PM – 10:30 PM) – FREE

The City of Mesquite’s Summer Sizzle will feature a mud volleyball tournament plus a variety of Texas-sized yard games. The tournament is for individuals 12 years old and up and all competitors will receive a complimentary tournament t-shirt.

For attendees that want to stay clean, there will also be free Texas-sized yard games to compete in including: Jenga, checkers, corn hole, pong, volleyball, tic-tac-toe and UNO. Head over to the food truck yard, grab something to eat and challenge someone to a game of giant chess or cards.

To learn more about how you and your family can be a part of this fun event, click here!

3. Flowapalooza (Epic Waters Grand Prairie) – Thur. June 6th – Sat. June 8th (2:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

The indoor water park hosts a three-day festival of water fun, June 6-8, with live music, games for all ages, action sports vendors, and the Flow Rider surf competition. The Flow Tour brings exciting competition featuring top flowboarders from around the country. On Friday, festival guests can learn to flowboard from the best athletes in the sport at Flow with the Pro clinics. June 7 — Friday activities will begin as early as 9:00 AM, including Goat Yoga, Corn Hole, Jenga, and Connect Four. Throughout the day there will be DJ music, Corn hole tournaments, kite flying, paddle boarding and much more. The night will end with live music from Southern Nights, starting at 7:30 PM.

June 8 — The Flow Tour Prime Stop #3 Competition will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 8. The competition will be viewable from the HUGE digital door at The Epic. Outdoor activities such as Corn Hole, Jenga, Connect Four, Paddle Boarding, sidewalk chalk art, and much more will still be available throughout the day. FlowaPalooza will end with live music from Friday Night Fights, starting at 7:30 PM.

There will be plenty of fun for the whole family, and all outdoor activities and live music will be free. Admission will only be necessary if enjoying the waterpark, participating in the Flow with a Pro Clinics, or viewing the Flow Tour Competition from inside the facility.

For additional information about the full event schedule and details, you can click here!

4. Dirk Nowitzki’s 2019 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game (Dr. Pepper Ballpark) – Fri. June 7th – 7:30 PM

Dirk Nowitzki may have retired from his Dallas Mavs role, but he’s back with his sports and celebrity buddies for this annual all-star event that raises funds for the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.

Two teams, each made up of celebrity players and amateurs, will slug it out for 9 innings of hard-charging, trash-talking, base-stealing, home run-hitting baseball. Come early for family fun festivities outside the ballpark and a Heroes Special Olympics All-Star Softball Game starting at 5:15 p.m. Pre-game begins at 7 p.m., first pitch at 7:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks finale. Parking is $10.

Get your tickets to this awesome game here!

