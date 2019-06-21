Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It might rain on and off throughout the weekend but don’t let that stop you and your family from having a blast together! Here are some great family friendly events in your area this weekend!

1. Tour de Fort Worth Opening Ride (Joe T. Garcia’s – Fort Worth) – Sun. June 23rd (8:00 AM – 10:30 AM – FREE)

The Tour de Fort Worth is a 21-day event that encourages citizens to get out, meet their neighbors, and ride their bike. This is the first of a 3-week series of bike rides in Fort Worth this Summer. The Tour de Fort Worth gives people a chance to see our city from the best seat in town- a bicycle seat! Join Mayor Betsy Price for the ride and stay for tacos from our friends at Joe T. Garcia’s.

Our rides move at a casual 13 mph pace and welcoming for riders of all ages and ability. All you need to participate are a bike in good working condition, a water bottle, and a helmet! See our 18-mile route here: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/27413528

Our rides are free, but we do ask you to register online.

You can register online as well as access all the details here!

2. Harlem Globetrotters (College Park Center – UT Arlington) – Sat. June 22nd (3:00 PM)

The Harlem Globetrotters, who are committed to bringing their fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to College Park Center at the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. Join us as the Harlem Globetrotters show off their legendary skills in Dallas Fort Worth.

Click here to get your tickets starting at just $15!

3. Fair Park Field Day (Fair Park – Dallas) – Every Saturday in June & July (9:00 AM – 2:00 PM) – FREE

Each Saturday in June and July, Fair Park Field Day at Leonhardt Lagoon aims to bring fun and joy to the park through “a free pop-up park experience as big as Texas.”

Attendees can take in the landscapes of the lagoon while enjoying lawn games, sports and free play activities. Little ones are welcome in the toddler area.

Get loose with yoga classes from Ruby Room Studio or participate in a drum circle led by the Dallas Music Collective. Get a little messy with artists from Sunset Art Studios or the Lunita Art Cart.

Enjoy a good read with an interactive story time led by the Dallas Public Library. See the animal kingdom up close through the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park, which will be bringing out its animal ambassadors from ball pythons and yellow-bellied sliders to soft shell turtles and toads.

End your field day with a State Fair of Texas staple — Fletcher’s Corny Dog — or pick up a popsicle from Steel City Pops.

Field Days are free with free parking at Grand Avenue/Gate 5.

Get tickets and information by clicking here!