Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Overall, the weekend has some beautiful weather in store other than the Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms expected on Sunday in certain areas so make sure to have a great weekend at these wonderful events for you and your family!

1. Sunday Funday (Panther Island Pavilion) – Sun. June 30th (12:00 PM – 6:00 PM – FREE)

Sunday Funday is a day of relaxation and fun in the sun at Panther Island Pavilion. This family-friendly and laid-back event takes place every Sunday from June 30 through Sep. 1. Tubes and pedal boats are available to rent along with kayaks, stand up paddle boards and canoes from Backwoods Paddlesports. Enjoy music, friends, food trucks and floating the Trinity River every Sunday at Panther Island Pavilion.

You can find all the information you need right here!

2. Sunnyfest (Town Center Park – Sunnyvale) – Fri. June 28th (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM) – FREE

Sunnyvale’s Fourth of July festival features plenty of family fun, carnival foods, live music and a firework show that launches after dark.

Parking available at Sunnyvale ISD campus, 216 Collins Road.

Click here to get more information about this incredible FREE event!

3. Market Street Allen USA Celebration (Celebration Park – Allen) – Sat. June 29th (4:00 PM – 11:00 PM) – FREE

Keeping the tradition of being “First to the Fourth,” the City of Allen’s signature event, 2019 Market Street Allen USA Celebration, will kick off the Independence Day celebrations on the last Saturday in June with this year’s annual event beginning at 4 p.m. on June 29 at Celebration Park in Allen.

This fun, family-friendly event for all ages is free to attend and will include live music, games and activities, diverse food options and one of North Texas’ most exciting fireworks displays choreographed to contemporary and patriotic music.

Market Street Allen USA Celebration is a free community event by the City of Allen coordinated by Allen Parks and Recreation in cooperation with the Allen Parks Foundation.

If you’d like for your family to be a part of this event, learn more information here!