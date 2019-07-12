Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s that time of the year where it feels like it’s going to be in the triple digits and this weekend is no exception! But don’t let that prevent you from having fun with your family this weekend as there are lots of things going on that will allow you to stay cool in the process. 😉

1. Maker Studio (Fort Worth Museum of Science & History) – Until July 12th (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Maker Studio is a pop-up program located in Innovation Studios designed to give guests an opportunity to engage in hands-on making and STEAM based experiences in a small setting. The program is for guests ages 8 and up and is included in exhibit admission.

Schedule:

July 12-13: Coding & Programming

Work with our Teen Tech interns on your coding and programming skills using Little Bits, MakeyMakey and Scratch.

July 19-20: Wood Burning

Learn how to carve wood with one of the oldest tools – fire (or heat). Make a wood burned creation to take home!

July 26-27: Stop Motion Animation

Guests will learn about stop motion animation and create their own stop motion movie to show off!

August 2-3: Mystery Maker Studio

Join us for a mystery maker studio planned by the Teen Tech summer interns!

August 9-10: Chain Reaction

Work together to build a chain reaction that will explore circuits, movement and physics! Chain reactions will be set off at 1 PM and 4 PM, so make sure you come beforehand to get your hands on the action.

If you’d like to learn more about this event, you can click here!

2. Dollar Day (Horse Races) – Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie – Sun. July 14th (2:30 PM)

Fan-favorite promotion Dollar Day includes these deals:

• $1 General Admission

• $1 Hot Dog

• $1 Soft drink

• $1 Popcorn

• $1 Race program

Gates open at 1 p.m., first live race is at 2:35 p.m.

Find more information about this event here!

3. Nash Farm 1920’s Ice Cream Social (Grapevine) – Sat. July 13th (7:00 PM – 9:15 PM)

Spend an evening on the farm, enjoying homemade ice cream sundaes and root beer floats, 1920s music, dancing, games and more. Tickets are just $5 per person!

If you’d like for your family to be a part of this event, learn more information here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW