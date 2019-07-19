Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Hot & Sunny is the forecast all weekend so make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated but also make sure you’re not missing out on events that you and your family can be a part of this weekend!

1. Sunset Hike: Eagle Mountain Lake Park (Fort Worth) – Sat. July 20th (6:30 PM – 9:00 PM)

Experience a BIG Texas Sunset from one of the best views on Eagle Mountain Lake! Join us for an evening hike at Eagle Mountain Park. We’ll teach you about the 10 essentials of backcountry travel and introduce you to the principles of Leave No Trace and will end with an awe-inspiring sunset on Eagle Mountain Lake. See location details for more info on the specific destination for this outing.

2. Moon Day – Perot Museum of Nature & Science – Sat. July 20th (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with interactive fun at the Perot. Guests will be able to explore life in space, launch rockets and create lunar settlements. The film Apollo 11: First Steps Edition (additional $6) will screen in the Hoglund Foundation Theater.

3. Ice Cream Crank-Off & Festival (Heritage Village at Chestnut Square – McKinney) – Sun. July 21st (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Taste freshly made ice creams created by home cooks competing for awards at the 24th annual ice cream festival. The Crank-Off, which has been featured on the Food Network, includes kids’ activities, a train display, face painter, balloon artist, music, magic shows and delicious ice cream samplings. Be sure and visit the Ice Cream Freezer Museum, the largest collection of vintage freezers around. Ice cream will be ready to sample at 1 p.m., $1 per taste.

Admission is free but other activities have a fee. Wristbands with unlimited fun are available for $20 per child.

