Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be sunny all weekend and while it will be in the 90’s, I know that these events for you and your family will surely be a blast that you won’t want to miss!

1. National Day of The American Cowboy (Stockyards Station – Fort Worth) – Sat. July 27th (10:00 AM – FREE)

The National Day of the American Cowboy event celebrates the history and heritage of the American Cowboy with family-friendly activities taking place all day including a rodeo, a cow-milking contest, chuck wagon poetry, a mustache contest, a most-worn boot contest, live music and more. A parade helps kick off the festival after the 11:30 a.m. cattle drive. Riscky’s will host rib-eating contests starting at 11 a.m. Participants can register in advance for $5 on Riscky’s Facebook page or at-the-door for $10.

To get more information about this fun event four your family, click here!

2. Cardboard Boat Race (Cove Aquatic Center at Samuel-Grand – East Dallas) – Fri. July 26th (7PM)

Kids and families are challenged to get creative and build a cardboard watercraft that the team will sail across Samuell Grand pool. Teams will consist of a captain, a first mate and up to a four-person support team. Costumes and props are encouraged. There will be awards for design/creativity, team spirit and speed. Registration is $15 per boat, online or at your City of Dallas pool. Check in at 6:30 p.m. Race begins at 7 p.m.

Get your tickets starting at $15 here!

3. Family Night Out: Food, Fun, & Fireworks (Central Park – Garland) – Sat. July 27th (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM)

City of Garland closes out its Parks and Recreation Month. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy local food trucks, children’s entertainment, bounce houses, games, and the best party music to rock out to with entertainment from “Vegas Stars.” Fireworks will conclude the evening at dark.

Learn more about this fun event for your family by clicking here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW