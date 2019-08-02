Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

A HOT weekend is ahead of us so make sure to stay cool by doing some of these activities with your family! It’s going to be a fun weekend for sure!

1. Flick & Float (Wet Zone Waterpark – Rowlett) – Sat. August 3rd (8PM)

The waterpark stays open late for a night under the stars. Watch a movie while floating in the pool or from your lawn chair. Admission is $6 (free for season pass holders). Special $6 Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Combo will be available for those who want dinner and a movie. Gates open at 8 p.m. The movie begins around 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 – Shrek

To get more information about this fun event, you can click here!

2. Back to School Bash (Allen Community Ice Rink) – Sat. Aug 3rd (11:45AM – 1:45PM)

Come join Allen Community Ice Rink for the Back to School Bash Open Skate featuring various games and activities. Donate a school supply and receive a free skate rental. Open to all ages, the entry is $5, and skate rentals are $3.

Find more information here!

3. Mesquite Rodeo (Mesquite Arena) – Sat. Aug 3rd (7:30 PM)

Doors open at 6 p.m. and rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are invited down to the dirt on the rodeo arena before the show for extra fun.

Rodeo is the original extreme sport, with cowboys and cowgirls battling it out for thousands of dollars in prize money each week. The traditional rodeo events include the best of championship rodeo: bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding, cowgirl barrel racing, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping. In addition to all the excitement of the rodeo competition, there is patriotic pageantry, comedy and kid-friendly activities, such as mutton bustin’ and calf scrambles.

Tickets for the Mesquite Championship Rodeo start at $22 for adults. You can buy these online here or at the Mesquite Arena box office in person or by calling 972-285-8777.

