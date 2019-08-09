Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’ve got a HOT weekend ahead of us so make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated as we’ve got temperatures in the triple digits all through the weekend!

1. August Dollar Days (Dallas Arboretum) – Until Aug. 31st (9AM – 5PM)

Enjoy a great discount during the dog days of summer at the Dallas Arboretum. During August, admission is just $2 per person at the gate only, with $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops; $2 hot dogs and root beer floats, and $4 brownie sundaes. Parking is $5 per vehicle and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is an additional $2 per person.

Feel free to bring your own food and drink and enjoy it in your favorite part of the garden. Great spots to cool off include the Toad Corners fountains, the misty Fern Dell and its park benches, and the many water features in the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

If you’d like to learn more about this event, you can find it here!

2. Family Expo at the Ranch (Southfork Ranch – Parker, Texas) – Sat. Aug 10th (10AM – 4PM)

This indoor festival will feature family activities such as laser tag, information on family services, music and dance performances, children’s fun competitions and entertainment, parent pampering, food and beverages and more. Event is free admission.

Car parking $10

You can learn more details by clicking here!

3. Let’s Play Gaming Expo (Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas) – Fri. Aug. 9th- Aug. 11th (12PM – 10PM)

Inspired by the YouTube “Let’s Play” videos, Let’s Play Gaming Expo, now in its fifth year, celebrates everything gaming with tables of vendors, free play arcades, tournaments, video game panels and special guests from the world of gaming.

General admission is $20-$25 in advance/$25-$30 at the door; free admission for children 7 and younger. Weekend pass is $35 in advance/$45 at the door.

Get your tickets starting at $20 here!

