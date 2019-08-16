Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’ve got another hot and sunny weekend ahead of us and while some enjoy the sun, I know it might have you deciding whether or not you should go out this weekend. But let me tell you, this weekend is packed full of activities for you and your family!

1. 90.9 KCBI & Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls Remote Broadcast | Shoe Pickup (Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex – Dallas ) – (Sat. Aug. 17th) – 11AM – 2PM

MEET and take a pic with Texas Rangers player Nomar Mazara on Saturday, Aug. 17 from Noon-1:00pm! He’ll be collecting new shoes for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have them at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, 2302 Bickers Street, Dallas. Come as early as 11:00am, get in line and say “Hi” to KCBI’s Rebecca Carrell (Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca). Rebecca will be there until 2:00pm to greet you.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can be a part of our Summer of Service with Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls DFW Shoe Drive, click here!

2. Back 2 School Bash (The Homes for Children Corporation – Fort Worth) – Sat. Aug. 17th (10AM – 2PM)

The 3rd Annual Back 2 School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Homes for Children Corporation, 2619 Gravel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76118. At the FREE event, students receive backpacks filled with school supplies and enjoy fun, games, music and dancing, face painting, free haircuts, prizes and raffles.

Our objective is for every foster child to have the best learning opportunity possible, starting with making sure they have the necessary tools they need to be successful in the classroom. This is often impossible for many families whose budgets are already stretched too thin. The Back 2 School Bash will provide students in our community with the supplies they need to succeed in school this year. Student must be present to receive backpack/school supplies. No exceptions.

Kids will walk away with a motivation for the first day of school by being prepared with a backpack full of school supplies.

To contribute/donate/set up a booth or help with volunteering for event planning or day of event or any further questions, please contact Kristen at kristen@thehomesforchildren.org.

If you’d like to learn more about this event, you can find more details here!

3. North Texas Fair & Rodeo (North Texas Fairgrounds – Denton) – Fri. Aug 16th – Sat. Aug. 24th

The nine-day fair and rodeo offer activities for all ages including live concerts on two stages, horse and livestock shows, contests, cook-offs, food, kid’s fun zones, games, and diving and racing pigs. Gate admission includes the fair, rodeo events, livestock show and concerts. Presented by the North Texas State Fair Association, a volunteer-supported, 501 (c) (3) non-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values.

Get your tickets for you and your family/friends by clicking here!

4. Highland Village Lion’s Club Balloon Festival (Unity Park) – Fri. Aug. 16th- Aug. 18th (5PM – 10PM)

In addition to the colorful hot air balloons, the 32nd annual Highland Village Lions Balloon Festival will feature a kid’s zone, food, live music by local bands, a classic car show on Saturday, vision screening compliments of the Lions Club, vendors and exhibitors booths. Admission to the festival is free, a $5 donation is requested for parking.

There will be tethered balloon rides, fly ins/fly outs in the morning and balloon glows in the evening.

Learn more details about this event by clicking here!

