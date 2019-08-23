Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s looking like a weekend with beautiful sunny skies but keep in mind that temperatures will still continue to be hot reaching triple digits on of those days. Let’s make it a blast of a weekend by checking out these events!

1. Sunday Funday (Panther Island Pavilion – Fort Worth) – Sun. Aug. 25th 12PM – 6PM (FREE)

Sunday Funday is a day of relaxation and fun in the sun at Panther Island Pavilion. This family-friendly and laid-back event takes place every Sunday from June 30 through Sep. 1. Tubes and pedal boats are available to rent along with kayaks, stand up paddle boards and canoes from Backwoods Paddlesports. Enjoy music, friends, food trucks and floating the Trinity River every Sunday at Panther Island Pavilion.

2. Dallas Cowboys Preseason Home Opener vs. Houston Texans (AT&T Stadium – Arlington) – Sat. Aug. 24th (6PM)

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Houston Texans in their preseason home opener at AT&T Stadium this weekend!

3. Michael Jr. Comedy Show (Gateway Church Southlake) – Sat. Aug. 24th (5PM) & Sun. Aug. 25th (1PM)

Comedian Michael Jr. will be speaking and displaying some of his comedy at Gateway Church in Southlake this weekend at their weekend services so don’t miss out on an incredible experience!

All you need to do is bring you and your family to Gateway in Southlake to enjoy Michael Jr’s great comedy and message this weekend.

4. Roald Dahl’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (Winspear Opera House – Downtown Dallas) – Thur. Aug 22nd – Sun. Aug. 25th

Roald Dahl’s beloved classic is now Dallas’ golden ticket. Featuring songs from the original film (“Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket”) and a new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

