Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

1. ESPN College GameDay In Sundance Square Plaza (Fort Worth) – Sat. Aug. 31st 8AM – 11AM (FREE)

ESPN’s College GameDay crew will be on the Plaza in downtown Fort Worth for a live broadcast before the Oregon vs. Auburn game at AT&T Stadium. Wear your college colors and get ready to cheer for the cameras.

2. ICR Discovery Center Grand Opening! (Royal Lane – Dallas) – Mon. Sept. 2nd (10AM)

Discover the incredible harmony that exists between science and the Bible as you encounter lifelike holograms, animatronic creatures, interactive displays, user-friendly touchscreens, and a multimedia Ice Age theater. Discover how science confirms creation by planning your visit today!

3. Labor Day Food Truck Rally (Klyde Warren Park – Dallas) – Sun. Sept. 1st (4PM – 9PM)

Try a variety of eats, drinks and treats from more than 25 of the best food trucks and carts in the area. The family-friendly Labor Day party will also feature live music, giant games on the lawn, and other fun activities.

4. Westfest (Westfest Fairgrounds – West, Texas) – Fri. Aug. 30th – Sun. Sept. 1st (5:30PM – Midnight)

Celebrate all things Czech at Westfest, the annual Labor Day weekend festival in the town of West, about an hour’s drive south of D-FW. Visitors can enjoy polka music, dancing, delicious kolaches and other Czech food, the Westfest parade, carnival rides, arts and crafts, and more.

