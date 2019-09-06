Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

If you were hoping for rain this weekend, you are out of luck as we are expecting sunny skies all throughout the weekend with temperatures remaining in the 90’s! Although, if you were thinking of staying in this weekend, I encourage you to check out these awesome events going on over the next few days!

1. Steven Curtis Chapman LIVE in Concert (Venue 510 in Burleson) – Sat. Sept. 7th – 7PM

Legendary singer, songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman is going to be live in concert at Venue 510 in Burleson THIS Saturday at 7pm!

If you’d like to purchase your tickets to the show or learn more information, click here!

2. 2019 Dallas Chocolate Festival (Fashion Industry Gallery – F.I.G. – Dallas) – Sat. Sept. 7th – Sun. Sept. 8th (11AM – 5PM)

Join chocolate lovers from across Texas at the tenth annual Dallas Chocolate Festival. This year we are celebrating “The Story of Chocolate” by looking at the characters, settings, and chocolate flavors that make the industry so compelling.

We’ve added a second day to the event, doubling the delicious fun! Both days will feature lectures, demos, food trucks, a kid’s area, tasting workshops, and can’t miss chocolate treats from the most talented and creative people working in chocolate today. There will be local favorites and industry innovators from around the world. Guests will be able to sample and shop!

Round up your chocolate loving family and friends and come see how the story of chocolate unfolds.

Get your tickets to this delicious event by clicking here!

3. Arlington Wing Festival (Texas Live) – Sat. Sept. 7th (2PM – 9PM)

The 1st ever Arlington Wing Festival is coming! Join us on Saturday, September 7th at the action-packed Texas LIVE!, for a fun filled family day filled with wing themed activities & madness!

The Arlington Wing Festival will feature a variety of mouthwatering delectables from over 20 of the area’s best restaurants & food trucks with over 60+ styles of wings to choose from! Wing masters from throughout the city & surrounding areas will on hand to cook up everything from BBQ to out of this world HOT!

At A Glance:

– 20+ Wing & Food Vendors

– Indoor & Outdoor Covered Area

– Carnival Games & Activities

– Hot Wing, Ranch Chugging, and French Fry Eating Contests

– Best Wing Awards Ceremony

– Arlington’s Best Wing Awards

– Bounce Houses, Face Painters & Family Activities

– Live Entertainment

– Tailgating Games

– Merchandise Vendors, Games & more!

If you’d like to learn more information about this event and get your tickets, click here!

