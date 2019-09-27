Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Lots of exciting things going on this week and the weather couldn’t be better! Check out some of these things you and your family need to go to this weekend!

1. State Fair of Texas (Fair Park – Dallas) – Fri. Sept. 27th – Sun. Oct. 20th

Since its establishment in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. As a non-profit organization, the Fair serves as an advocate for the community through its commitment to preserving Fair Park and continuing to build upon its legacy as a National Historic Landmark. At 24 consecutive days, the State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, as well as one of the largest.

To learn more about how your family can have a blast at the State Fair this year, click here!

2. Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure (Sundance Square & Downtown Fort Worth) – All Year

Turn Downtown Fort Worth or the Stockyards into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Unravel the secrets of the Stockyards as you have fun making your way through the history while having a blast. Available 365 days a year, sunrise to sunset. Start when you want and play at your pace. Use Promo Code FWCVB for 20% off.

If you’d like to find out more information about this, you can click here!

3. Lifeway Girls Conference (Frisco First Baptist Church) – Fri. Sept. 27th – Sat. Sept. 28th

LifeWay Girls Conference gives middle and high school girls a safe environment to grow and learn– not just from Godly women, but alongside girls who are walking through a similar season in life. As girls sit under the teaching of Gretchen Saffles and engage in corporate worship and hands-on breakouts, our prayer is that they encounter Jesus in a transformational way. Our desire is that girls walk away from the weekend with a deeper understanding of the gospel and how it impacts their lives in a very real way. This year, we want you to experience the conference with your girls.

Our prayer is that this new model allows you to continue these spiritual conversations when you get home and that the relationships between girls and your adult leaders have an opportunity to flourish in this no-pressure, hands-on environment.

If you’d like to learn more or get your tickets today, click here!