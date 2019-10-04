Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

1. State Fair of Texas (Fair Park – Dallas) – Fri. Sept. 27th – Sun. Oct. 20th

Since its establishment in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. As a non-profit organization, the Fair serves as an advocate for the community through its commitment to preserving Fair Park and continuing to build upon its legacy as a National Historic Landmark. At 24 consecutive days, the State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, as well as one of the largest.

If you’re looking for ways to save money as your family visits the State Fair of Texas this year, click here to read our article!

To learn more about how your family can have a blast at the State Fair this year, click here!

2. Block Party! (Church on The Hill – Mansfield) – Sun. Oct. 6th (5PM – 7PM)

Join us for our neighborhood Block Party with food trucks, bounce houses, a mechanical bull and fun for the entire family!

This is a free event and is open to the community. It will be hosted on our Church on the Hill Mansfield Campus parking lot on October 6, from 5pm-7pm.

Bring a neighbor or friend and we’ll see you at the Block Party!

Learn more details about this fun event by clicking here!

3. Dallas Observer Tacolandia (Dallas Farmers Market) – Sat. Oct. 5th (4PM-7PM)

Join the Dallas Observer on Saturday, October 5th from 4pm – 7pm at Dallas Farmers Market as we celebrate the 5th Annual Dallas Observer Tacolandia presented by Mission.

Tacolandia is an outdoor Taco-sampling event and festival that will feature Dallas’ best tacos from over 30 local restaurants, ranging from urban contemporary to authentic street style. Complete with music as well as awards for best tacos in various categories.

Get your tickets here!

4. Blastfest 2019 (Our Redeemer Lutheran School) – Sun. Oct. 6th (3PM – 5PM)

We are celebrating all things #SPACE in a fun festival that includes an onsite planetarium, crafts, activities, food trucks—and scheduled small rocket launches by Dallas Area Rocket Society! This year, we will have ready-to-launch rockets available for children in attendance.

Admission is free and if you’d like to RSVP or learn more about it, you can click here!