Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

1. State Fair of Texas (Fair Park – Dallas) – Fri. Sept. 27th – Sun. Oct. 20th

Since its establishment in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. As a non-profit organization, the Fair serves as an advocate for the community through its commitment to preserving Fair Park and continuing to build upon its legacy as a National Historic Landmark. At 24 consecutive days, the State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, as well as one of the largest.

2. Parents Night Out (Fort Worth Zoo) – Sat. Oct. 12th (5PM – 10PM)

Parents’ Night Out is back! Once a month, you can enjoy a kid-free night out on the town while your children enjoy a night at the Zoo with pizza, a movie, crafts and a night hike through the park! Each night is themed with a movie and related craft. Each wild night at the Zoo is from 5 to 10 p.m. and for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Space is limited, so register early! Zoo members receive a 10 percent discount.

3. Spark! Weekend Experience (Spark! S. Lamar St. Dallas) – Saturdays from 10am – 4pm

The SPARK! total creative immersive experience is open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday from Noon – 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Expand the mind with exciting learning areas and move your body with our renowned Climb, Crawl, Slide Sculpture. The month of September includes free music pop up activities courtesy of our generous sponsor, The Moody Fund for the Arts.

Our 11,000-square-foot creative environment is the most unique venue in North Texas. Make you next corporate meeting, team building event, happy hour or holiday party one that guests will never forget with access to a 6,000-square-foot Climb, Crawl, Slide Sculpture that you won’t find anywhere else.

4. Family Night: Campout & Movie (Bethany Lakes Park – Allen) – Sat. Oct. 12th – Sun. Oct. 13th

Families are invited to camp out under the stars and enjoy an evening full of nighttime fun with camp traditions.

After setting up camp, enjoy your own picnic, play in the park and watch a movie on the amphitheater starting at dusk.

Open to all ages! (FREE ages 0-2 | $10 per family member)

