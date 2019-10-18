Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

1. State Fair of Texas (Fair Park – Dallas) – Fri. Sept. 27th – Sun. Oct. 20th

Since its establishment in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. As a non-profit organization, the Fair serves as an advocate for the community through its commitment to preserving Fair Park and continuing to build upon its legacy as a National Historic Landmark. At 24 consecutive days, the State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, as well as one of the largest.

To learn more about how your family can have a blast at the State Fair this year, click here!

2. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Airshow (AFW Alliance Airport – Fort Worth) – Sat. Oct. 19th – Sun. Oct. 20th (12PM each day)

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show is dedicated to creating a vibrant air show that gives back to the community and supports, sustains and grows our region’s aviation legacy by honoring our military and veterans, raising funds for local nonprofit organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and engaging and inspiring the future generation to explore a career in aviation.

Admission is free, but if you’d like to get your tickets, click here!

3. The Called Tour: Avalon In Concert! (FBC Grapevine) – Sat. Oct. 19th (6PM – 9PM)

After 10 years of waiting, AVALON is back with brand new music! Join them on THE CALLED TOUR with special guest Reagan Strange this fall! AVALON will be performing some of their new songs as well as many fan favorites you already know and love!

Get your tickets to this amazing concert here!

4. DFW Kid’s Directory Fall Fest 2019 (Dallas Farmer’s Market) – Sat. Oct. 19th (10AM – 2PM)

Come join us for this yearly Family Event! This fun-filled one-day family event is to celebrate everything fall!

This year’s free family event will include a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, balloon artists, face painting, live entertainment and performances all day, and the perfect backdrop for those fall photos.

For Admission, please bring a donation for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas: They are accepting Bottled Water, Toilet Paper, Copy Paper, Paper Towels, and Individually packaged Snacks.

For additional details, you can visit here!