Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

1. Dickies Arena Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting (Dickies Arena – Fort Worth) – Sat. Oct. 26th 10AM – 4PM)

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on the east side of the arena, on Simmons Bank Plaza. Immediately following the ceremony, the arena will be open for self-guided tours that guests can register for in advance by signing up here. Tickets to tour the arena are free, and there will be a limited number of tickets available throughout the day, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. You are invited to experience the beautiful architecture and state-of-the-art spaces while trying a variety of food and beverage options that will be available for purchase at a discounted rate.

Throughout the day on Oct. 26, we will have activities on the Simmons Bank Plaza for all of our guests to enjoy. Some of our favorite family show performers will be available to meet, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’s BIGFOOT, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, a Harlem Globetrotter, and a special presence from Cirque du Soleil. We will also have live music and food and drinks on the Simmons Bank Plaza until 4 p.m.

Parking for the event is complimentary. Guests are asked to use the Yellow Lots across from the arena on Trail Drive as well as any other lots on the Will Rogers Memorial Campus.

For more information, please visit here!

2. Sachse Fallfest (Heritage Park – Sachse) – Sat. Oct. 26th (10AM – 5PM)

The 34th Annual Sachse Fallfest is a day of fun for the whole family with bounce houses, live entertainment, craft, business and food vendors and this year we are adding a huge Touch-a-Truck section! Bring the kids out and enjoy a corny dog, some great entertainment and FREE things to keep everyone busy for hours!

If you’d like to learn more about this really cool event, click here!

3. Autumn at The Arboretum Fall Festival (Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden) – Until Oct. 31st

For the 14th year, Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Rogers-O’Brien, highlights the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. The festival opens on September 21 and runs through October 31.

With the theme, “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” the Dallas Arboretum’s favorite fall festival features a ‘Great Pumpkin’ covered in marigolds; topiary characters such as Linus, Sally and Franklin looking through the pumpkin patch; Snoopy and Woodstock topiaries are atop his dog house; Lucy gives garden advice at her advice booth; and Schroeder stands near his giant topiary piano.

Guests can snap selfies with Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, and Marcie behind the iconic brick wall, get lost with Pig Pen in the hay bale maze, and see the Peanuts Gang at their gourd decorated school house for their autumn carnival. Named one of “The Best Pumpkin Festivals to Visit This Fall,” by Martha Stewart Living Magazine, the festival features breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash.

To get your tickets or to learn more about this event, click here!