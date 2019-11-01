Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is going to be a beautiful weekend but if you plan on being outside, definitely don’t forget that coat as we are finally experiencing a cool down here in North Texas!

1. The Texas Gospel Music Festival (Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary – Fort Worth) – Fri. Nov. 1st – Sat. Nov. 2nd

The Texas Gospel Music Festival in Fort Worth, TX is held on the beautiful campus of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in a state-of-the-art auditorium. The Texas Gospel Music Festival is a two-day, three-session event featuring many of your favorite artists such as the David Phelps, The Isaacs, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Hoppers, Legacy Five, Greater Vision, Gold City, The Ball Brothers and Cana’s Voice.

Evening sessions begin at 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday evenings. Plus, an afternoon matinee featuring David Phelps and Cana’s Voice will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday.

For more information about tickets and schedule, click here!

2. Texas Taco Festival (Texas Live – Arlington) – Sat. Nov. 2nd – Sun. Nov. 3rd

The most anticipated food & entertainment festival of the year returns to Texas Live! (located next to Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium) on Saturday & Sunday, November 2nd & 3rd, 2019! Get ready for an action-packed day filled with a variety of tacos, delicious indulgences, and taco themed activities! Access to multiple amazing venues and tons of space! Come hungry, get ready for the Texas Taco Festival!

Over 75 varieties of tacos will be available, just $3 each. It’s time for Taco Heaven! Inside the festival, you’ll find over 25 of Texas’s best restaurants, food trucks, and eateries serving up an amazing variety of mouth-watering tacos & other related food items (Mexican corn, churritos, churros, tamales, nachos & more).

To learn more or get your tickets, you can click here for more information!

3. Beech-Nut’s Million Meals at The Movies Benefitting No Kid Hungry (Perot Museum of Nature & Science – Dallas) – Sun. Nov. 3rd (7PM – 8:45PM)

In Texas, more than 20 percent of children are hungry. Beech-Nut is partnering with No Kid Hungry because all kids should have access to real food. Join us at the Perot Museum’s The Hoglund Foundation Theater on Sunday, November 3rd from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. for Beech-Nut’s Million Meals at the Movies – a free family movie night fundraiser and story time, benefitting No Kid Hungry. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn more about food insecurity and how every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry helps hungry children across the United States. Register to reserve your space and to make a tax-deductible donation to No Kid Hungry.

Get tickets and venue information here!