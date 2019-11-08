Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Are you ready for the weekend? It’s going to cool down a little bit so if you’re planning on being outside, maybe take that jacket just in case! It’s going to be a fun next few days with these events!

1. 2019 Take the Cake Run & Walk (Waterside – Bryant Irvin Rd at Arborlawn Dr. Fort Worth) – Sat. Nov. 9th (7AM – 11AM)

Eat Cake for Breakfast! Kick off Fall with the first cake run/walk in Fort Worth. Participants will enjoy a scenic run/walk along the Trinity River, finishing on the Grove at the unique Waterside development anchored by REI, Whole Foods and has direct Trinity Trails access.

Whether you select the 2- or 5-mile race, you will be greeted at the finish line with cake tastings. This event benefits the local 501(c)3 organization, A Wish with Wings. For the past 30 years, AWWW has granted wishes to DFW families and children with life threatening medical conditions.

If you’d like to learn more about this event and how you can register, just click here!

2. Snow Day! (The Shops at Willow Bend) – Sat. Nov. 9th (1PM – 7PM)

Let’s face it. Texas kids get cheated in the winter. The last time it snowed in Dallas was way back in January 2017 – and it was only half a centimeter! But this year, The Shops at Willow Bend is giving North Texans the long-overdue Snow Day they deserve.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 7 p.m., The District at Willow Bend will be transformed into a winter wonderland with 100,000 pounds of REAL snow for families to play in, have snowball fights, build snowmen and even go sledding. Plus, the tree lighting for Willow Bend’s animated, music-synchronized Christmas tree will take place at 6:30 p.m., officially kicking off holiday the season!

If you want to learn more about this FREE event, click here!

3. Holiday at The Arboretum (Dallas Arboretum) – starts this Sat. Nov. 9th until Dec. 31st

Holiday at the Arboretum, Featuring The 12 Days of Christmas, presented by Reliant, November 9-December 31 The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents: the 12 Days of Christmas, featuring twelve elaborate 25-foot-tall Victorian gazebos filled with the charming costumed characters, whimsical animals and winter scenes made famous by the beloved Christmas carol.

Each gazebo is encased in glass and extravagantly decorated on all sides to provide a dramatic, three-dimensional experience that adds to the “music box” quality. The 12 Days of Christmas at Night, Wednesday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. November 13-December 31 Enjoy more than 500,000 lights throughout the Arboretum, trimming the historic homes and featuring a 30-foot-tall spruce tree in the center of the property.

Get tickets and venue information here!