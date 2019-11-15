Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It looks like we will have a break from the blistering cold temperatures but I still would suggest keeping that coat with you just in case! It’s going to be a great weekend will all these cool events!

1. Canoe Fest (Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge) – Sun. Nov. 18th (12PM – 4PM) – Every 3rd Sunday of the Month

Come out with your family and paddle along the West Fork of the Trinity River. We will provide the life jackets, canoes, paddles, and solitude. This is a great way to experience paddling in a canoe and enjoy nature. $5 (with paid admission)/MEMBERS $3. Cash only please. Event time is Noon to 4 p.m. (no canoes go out after 3:30 p.m.). Children must be at least 5 years old. No reservations necessary, First Come, First Served. Canoe Fest is held every 3rd Sunday of the month.

2. Dallas Zoo Lights Presented By Reliant (Dallas Zoo) – Nov. 15th – Dec. 15th (5PM – 9PM)

Nights shine brighter at the Dallas Zoo this holiday season! Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant is back and brighter than ever. ZooNorth transforms into a winter wonderland with over one million twinkling lights, realistic silk-covered lanterns in the shape of your favorite animals, plus even more light displays and festivities for the entire family! Zoo Lights opens on November 15 and continues on select nights until January 5.

3. The Trains At NorthPark (NorthPark Mall – Dallas) – Nov. 16th – Jan. 5th (10AM – 7PM)

The Trains at NorthPark returns! Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and once again presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark welcomes more than 70,000 visitors to Dallas’ favorite shopping destination each season to revel in the magical display and show their support for the House. With 1,600-foot of tracks, The Trains at NorthPark features glittering and intricately detailed cityscapes like Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco set among other highlights like New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, and Route 66. All throughout are beloved holiday characters and hidden scenes. The largest miniature train exhibit in Texas will debut in a brand-new space to showcase the more than 700 railcars featuring the corporations, organizations, families, and individuals who make the seasonal attraction possible. Since its launch in 1987, The Trains has helped raise more than $13 million for RMHD.

