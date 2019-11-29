Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Are you shopping for Christmas gifts right now? Well as exciting as that is, if you’d like to take a break from that, then these events are perfect for you!

1. Panther Island Ice (Fort Worth) – Open until Jan. 20th

This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth.

Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 22, 2019. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 20, 2020.

Seasonal food and beverages are available for purchase in addition to the full menu at the Coyote Drive-In Canteen.

2. Vitruvian Lights – Lighting Ceremony (Vitruvian Park – Addison) – Fri. Nov. 29th (6PM – 10PM)

The most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here! Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland during Vitruvian Lights; Friday, November 29, 2019 – Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

On November 29, we “flip the switch” at 6:00 pm! The merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, elf balloon artists, and more!

3. Prairie Lights – Holiday Lights Experience (Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie) – Until Dec. 31 (6PM – 10PM)

One of Texas’ most popular holiday attractions will be better than ever this year with one-of-a-kind custom displays and brand-new indoor and outdoor attractions.

Hours of Operation: Every day 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

*Cars must be in line by closing times to guarantee admission Family Vehicle (General)*

Admission Fees: Every day $45 Carnival rides, live indoor show and an outdoor walk-thru at Holiday Village are included in your vehicle admission fee!

