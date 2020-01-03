Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is going to be a sunny weekend here in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and that’s why it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy the weekend! Here are some ideas of things you and your family/friends could do this weekend!

1. Panther Island Ice (Panther Island – 223 NE 4th St. Fort Worth) – Until Jan. 20th

This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth.

Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 22, 2019. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 20, 2020.

For all of the icy details visit: www.pantherislandice.com

Seasonal food and beverages are available for purchase in addition to the full menu at the Coyote Drive-In Canteen.

*Coyote Drive-In ticket is NOT required to access the ice rink. Combine your ice skating with a movie for an extra special holiday experience.

2. Dickies Arena Hiring Fair (Fort Worth) – Sat. Jan. 4th (10AM – 2PM) & Tues. Jan. 7th (2PM – 7PM)

Potential applicants will have the chance to meet with hiring managers at Dickies Arena and can be hired on the spot for a variety of positions. Please bring a resume. Admission is free and open to the public!

Many part-time positions still exist and need to be filled across all departments!

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dickies-arena-job-fair-tickets-86806389247

3. Zero Gravity Themed Thrill Park (Malibu Dr. Dallas)

Zero Gravity is a one-of-a-kind Texas theme park founded in 1992 with a single goal: to be the most extreme amusement park in the world. Twenty years later, that’s exactly what we are! Zero Gravity boasts five high-intensity thrill attractions, including such rarities as the Nothin’ but Net free-fall attraction. Our rides are popular amongst singles, couples, and families, as well as corporate and leisure groups.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can experience this park for yourself, click here: https://gojump.com/

4. North Dallas Toy Show (Dallas Events Center) – Sat. Jan. 4th (9AM)

Enjoy perusing more than 90 vendor tables of vintage toys and collectibles, including Hot Wheels, Transformers, Matchbox cars, DC and Marvel comic books, trading cards, Star Wars action figures and more. Touted as the largest toy show in Dallas, the event takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Admission is $2, free for kids 11 and younger. Learn more by clicking here: https://northdallastoyshow.wixsite.com/toys