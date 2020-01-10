Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is going to be COLD for sure this weekend considering the storms that are about to pass through! But after the storms leave the area by Saturday, get outside and enjoy the weekend!

1. Winter Wonders (Fort Worth Museum of Science & History) – Sat. Jan. 10th (12PM – 4PM)

Join us for a day of super cold science exploration. Explore topics like how animals stay warm during winter, different kinds of snowflakes and how to make snow indoors!

All activities are included with exhibit admission and offered on a rotating basis from 12 – 4 PM on Saturday, January 11. Museum members get early access to the activities from 11 AM – 12 PM.

2. Skating Under The Stars (Christmas In The Branch – Farmers Branch)

Enjoy Skating Under the STARS at our outdoor ice skating rink located at the Children’s Health StarCenter in Farmers Branch, at the corner of I-35E and 635.

Info: www.christmasinthebranch.com

The outdoor ice rink hours will be as follows:

January 6 – January 17

Monday – Thursday | 5 pm – 10 pm

Friday – Sunday | 2 pm – Midnight

Skating Under The Stars is closed for Christmas & New Year’s Day. General Admission (ages 4+): $10, Youth admission (3 & under): FREE, and Skate rental: $5. Group rates and private ice time is available.

Farmers Branch residents get free skating admission on November 29 – 30, and December 1, 7, 14 and 21 with proof of residency. A valid ID with a current Farmers Branch address must be provided at check out. Skate rental not included. Limit four per household.

In the case of inclement weather, please contact the StarCenter front desk to verify the outdoor ice rink is open at 214-432-3131.

3. Sunday Family Funday at Nerf Up (Fort Worth) – Sunday, January 12th (1PM – 5PM)

It’s official. We’ve made Sunday Family Funday a permanent event each Sunday. Bring the Family to Nerf Up and the whole family gets in for $30 with basic unlimited play and $45 for the Power Pack upgraded Nerf guns.

Due to recent issues, we are going to have to set a limit on the Sunday Family Funday deal. The price will include 2 parents and 2 children under the age of 18. We hope this still allows for our intent of a fun way for parents to spend fun times with their children. Hope to see you soon!

Get more information here!